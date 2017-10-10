ASK OUR EXPERTS

World Sight Day 2017: 5 Foods That Will Improve Your Eyesight

World Sight Day 2017: Due to today's lifestyle, diet, and the environmental hazards and conditions, the safety of your eyes is at big risk. A healthy diet is a must for long and good health of your eyes. Here are 5 foods that will help improve your eyesight.
  By: DoctorNDTV | Updated: Oct 10, 2017 05:13 IST
2-Min Read
World Sight Day 2017: These foods help in improving your eyesight

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Cataracts, bulging eyes, partial or full blindness: common eye problems
  2. Diet, lifestyle, environment affect the health of your eyes
  3. Carrots, almonds, green veggies and eggs good for eye health
World Sight Day 2017, an annual day of awareness is held every year on the second Thursday of October. It aims at spreading awareness and focusing global attention towards blindness and vision impairment. It is a worldwide initiative to eliminate avoidable blindness by the year 2020. This year's theme is Make Vision Count. Eyes are precious. They're your window to this beautiful and unending world. That's why you don't want anything wrong to happen to them. But due to today's lifestyle, diet, and the environmental hazards and conditions, the safety of your eyes is at big risk.

Cataracts, bulging eyes, low vision and partial or full blindness are among some common eye disorders in the country. One should ensure that their eyes remain healthy and safe by opting for healthy lifestyle and diet habits.

A simple fact is that there are some foods that will improve your eyesight and some foods that may hamper their functioning. So, you better know what should go into your mouth and what should not.

Here are 5 foods that are great for improving your eyesight.

1. Credible Carrots

We've been hearing this ever since that carrots are great for eyes, and rightly so. Beta-carotene is a type of Vitamin-A present in carrots that is great for maintaining eye health and proper eye functioning.

carrots

Photo Credit: iStock

2. Leafy Green Veggies

Rich in antioxidants as such lutein and zeaxanthin which are known to keep at bay the risk of developing macular degeneration and cataracts, leafy veggies must be taken in good quantities on a daily-basis for the good health of your eyes in long term.

veggies

Photo Credit: iStock

3. Eggs

With lutein, zeaxanthin, and zinc in abundant proportions, eggs are the way to go for long and healthy life of your eyes.

eggs

Photo Credit: iStock

4. Fish

Fatty fishes like tuna, salmon, mackerel, anchovies and trout are a great natural source of DHA, a fatty acid found in the retina. And, low levels of DHA may be responsible for causing dry eye syndrome.

fish

Photo Credit: iStock

5. Almonds

Packed with vitamin E, almonds are yet another great food option for improving your eyesight. Vitamin E helps slow down macular degeneration, according to research.

almonds

Photo Credit: iStock


