Here's Your Summer Skincare Guide Based On Your Skin Type
Keep reading as we share summer skincare guide based on your skin type.
Skincare should absolutely be adjusted according to the weather, especially during summer, when heat, humidity, and increased sun exposure can significantly affect your skin. In warmer months, oily skin may become greasier, dry skin can feel parched due to sun and sweat, and sensitive skin is more prone to irritation or sunburn. Adapting your routine helps protect your skin from seasonal stressors like UV damage, clogged pores, dehydration, and pigmentation. Creating a summer skincare guide based on skin type ensures that everyone, regardless of their skin's needs, can maintain a healthy, glowing complexion through the hottest months of the year. Read on as we share summer skincare guide based on your skin type.
Complete summer skincare guide for all skin types
1. Oily skin
- Cleanser: Use a gel-based, oil-free face wash with salicylic acid or tea tree oil to remove excess sebum.
- Toner: Choose an alcohol-free toner with witch hazel or niacinamide to minimise pores.
- Moisturiser: Opt for a lightweight, water-based or gel moisturiser with hyaluronic acid.
- Sunscreen: Always use a matte-finish, non-comedogenic SPF 30+ sunscreen.
- Extra Care: Clay masks twice a week can help absorb oil and keep pores clear.
2. Dry skin
- Cleanser: Go for a creamy, hydrating cleanser that doesn't strip the skin.
- Toner: Use a soothing toner with rose water or glycerin to calm and hydrate.
- Moisturiser: Rich in ceramides, shea butter, or squalene to lock in moisture.
- Sunscreen: Use a hydrating sunscreen with SPF 30+ that also contains antioxidants.
- Extra Care: Use a hydrating face mask like aloe vera or honey 2–3 times a week.
3. Combination skin
- Cleanser: Use a gentle foaming cleanser to remove dirt without over-drying.
- Toner: Try balancing toners with green tea or chamomile.
- Moisturiser: Gel-based moisturiser on T-zone, richer cream on drier areas.
- Sunscreen: Use a broad-spectrum gel or fluid sunscreen with SPF 30+.
- Extra Care: Multi-masking, use clay on oily zones and hydrating masks on dry areas.
4. Sensitive skin
- Cleanser: Use a fragrance-free, hypoallergenic, creamy cleanser.
- Toner: Avoid alcohol and fragrances; choose calming ingredients like calendula or oat extract.
- Moisturiser: Use a barrier-repair cream with ceramides and niacinamide.
- Sunscreen: Physical/mineral sunscreens with zinc oxide or titanium dioxide are gentle.
- Extra Care: Store your toner or aloe gel in the fridge for a soothing, cooling effect.
5. Normal skin
- Cleanser: Use a gentle, sulphate-free cleanser twice daily.
- Toner: Light hydrating toner with ingredients like rose water or aloe.
- Moisturiser: Lightweight lotion with antioxidants.
- Sunscreen: Daily SPF 30+ is non-negotiable, even indoors.
- Extra Care: Exfoliate 1–2 times a week to keep skin radiant.
No matter what your skin type is, drink at least 2–3 litres of water daily to flush out toxins and keep your skin plump. Always wear hats and sunglasses when under the sun. Avoid heavy makeup and let your skin breathe, go for lightweight BB creams instead. Always double cleanse at night especially if you've worn sunscreen and makeup.
