Teeth Too Sensitive? Here's All You Need To Know About Tooth Sensitivity
Tooth sensitivity is very common and is curable. It is caused due to the stimulation of cells within tubes, causing a short, intense pain when the area is exposed to hot or cold temperatures through food and beverages or even by the air.
Maintain oral hygiene to prevent tooth sensitivity
We all enjoy a scoop of ice cream or a cup of hot milk from time to time. But the pinching pain in teeth while eating hot or cold foods comes in the way. This pain occurs because of tooth sensitivity. Tooth sensitivity is very common and is curable. Tooth sensitivity is caused due to the stimulation of cells within the tubes, causing a short, intense pain when the area is exposed to hot or cold temperatures through food and beverages or even by the air. Tooth sensitivity does not develop overnight and is caused because of many reasons like poor oral hygiene, cosmetic dentistry and wear and tear of the enamel. The sensation does not occur on a spur of a moment, instead, it follows a pattern. The process starts with acquiring sensitivity to cold foods because of bad oral practices. If you overlook the pain caused by cold food items, you are likely to be further exposed to the sensitivity of hot foods as well. The sensitivity to warmth is an indication of the presence of a serious dental condition which can persist for a long time. Comprehending when to seek medical treatment is crucial for assuring better dental health.
Here are some reasons which may cause teeth sensitivity to cold and hot food items:
1. Tooth decay
Decayed tooth or tooth cavity may be a big reason behind the tooth sensitivity to hot foods. If left untreated, tooth decay may not only begin to pain when it comes in contact with hot foods, but it may also lead to further severe oral problems.
2. Breakdown of enamel
The inner substance of a tooth is called dentine which is protected by the enamel. Break down of enamel happens when the enamel becomes thin at the gum line. This is the convergence point of the tooth and root. If you have weak enamel, your tooth might start to pain as soon as you consume a food item too cold or hot. This pain might travel to the roots and prove to be dreadful.
3. Infections
It is not only cavities and decayed tooth which exposes nerves. Infections play a major role in inducing sensitivity. The combination of tartar and plaque can lead to swelling and redness of the gums, thus making it prone to gingivitis. This may make your teeth sensitive to coldness and hotness.
4. Improper brushing
If you are not brushing frequently and properly, it may lead you to tooth decay and many other oral health problems. Robust brushing with a hard-bristled toothbrush may cause weakening of the gums revealing the dentin and eventually make your teeth sensitive.
5. Bad eating habits
Eating too many acid-based processed foods can affect your gums and tooth. Foods with high acid content burn out your enamel. If most of you wonder the yellowing of teeth, that is also affected because of the acid present in your food.
How to prevent tooth sensitivity?
1. Maintain oral hygiene
In order to sustain oral hygiene, the first and foremost thing is to maintain proper oral hygiene. It is recommended that you brush twice a day. Try to brush your teeth after consuming every meal and if that is not plausible, you should at least gargle. Assure that you opt for a non-alcoholic mouthwash with fluoride as it reduces sensitivity.
2. Drink water
You are advised to drink water after every meal as it washes away all the particles stuck to the teeth. It is important to wipe off these particles because they may lead to gum pain and sensitivity.
3. Change the brand of toothpaste
Many times, the toothpaste we apply increases tooth sensitivity probably because of the content of the toothpaste. If you feel like your teeth have become weaker because of your current toothpaste, then it is time to make the change. Toothpaste is a really important factor for your oral hygiene. The right toothpaste helps to keep your gums healthy and strong.
4. Go for regular check-ups
Regular visits to the doctor are important for your oral health, especially in teenage years. Check-ups will keep you aware of the condition of your teeth, gums, and mouth. A tooth decay or cavity if detected early can be treated and prevent further sensitivity.
