ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Teeth »  Teeth Too Sensitive? Here's All You Need To Know About Tooth Sensitivity

Teeth Too Sensitive? Here's All You Need To Know About Tooth Sensitivity

Tooth sensitivity is very common and is curable. It is caused due to the stimulation of cells within tubes, causing a short, intense pain when the area is exposed to hot or cold temperatures through food and beverages or even by the air.
  By: DoctorNDTV | Updated: Aug 5, 2018 02:03 IST
4-Min Read
Teeth Too Sensitive? Here

Maintain oral hygiene to prevent tooth sensitivity

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Go for regular dental checkups in order to prevent tooth sensitivity
  2. Tooth cavities can cause tooth sensitivity
  3. Infections play a major role in inducing teeth sensitivity

We all enjoy a scoop of ice cream or a cup of hot milk from time to time. But the pinching pain in teeth while eating hot or cold foods comes in the way. This pain occurs because of tooth sensitivity. Tooth sensitivity is very common and is curable. Tooth sensitivity is caused due to the stimulation of cells within the tubes, causing a short, intense pain when the area is exposed to hot or cold temperatures through food and beverages or even by the air. Tooth sensitivity does not develop overnight and is caused because of many reasons like poor oral hygiene, cosmetic dentistry and wear and tear of the enamel. The sensation does not occur on a spur of a moment, instead, it follows a pattern. The process starts with acquiring sensitivity to cold foods because of bad oral practices. If you overlook the pain caused by cold food items, you are likely to be further exposed to the sensitivity of hot foods as well. The sensitivity to warmth is an indication of the presence of a serious dental condition which can persist for a long time. Comprehending when to seek medical treatment is crucial for assuring better dental health.

eh3764sg

Tooth sensitivity can be indicative of a dental condition
Photo Credit: iStock


RELATED STORIES

Here's What Your Tongue Says About Your Health

Unusual tongue patterns are indicators of weak health and can further lead to severe diseases. Here's a list of 6 tongue patterns and what they say about your health.

Heavy Drinking Can Raise Bad Bacteria In Mouth: Here's How

A new study says that people who drink more than daily recommended limit of alcohol may get an unhealthy mix of bad bacteria in their mouths.

Here are some reasons which may cause teeth sensitivity to cold and hot food items:

1. Tooth decay

Decayed tooth or tooth cavity may be a big reason behind the tooth sensitivity to hot foods. If left untreated, tooth decay may not only begin to pain when it comes in contact with hot foods, but it may also lead to further severe oral problems.

Also read: Tips To Prevent Oral Cancer: Know All About It

2. Breakdown of enamel

The inner substance of a tooth is called dentine which is protected by the enamel. Break down of enamel happens when the enamel becomes thin at the gum line. This is the convergence point of the tooth and root. If you have weak enamel, your tooth might start to pain as soon as you consume a food item too cold or hot. This pain might travel to the roots and prove to be dreadful.

kfas25a8

Tooth cavity can cause tooth sensitivity
Photo Credit: iStock

3. Infections

It is not only cavities and decayed tooth which exposes nerves. Infections play a major role in inducing sensitivity. The combination of tartar and plaque can lead to swelling and redness of the gums, thus making it prone to gingivitis. This may make your teeth sensitive to coldness and hotness.

Also read: Here's How Dentists Take Care Of Their Own Teeth: Great Tips By Our Expert

4. Improper brushing

If you are not brushing frequently and properly, it may lead you to tooth decay and many other oral health problems. Robust brushing with a hard-bristled toothbrush may cause weakening of the gums revealing the dentin and eventually make your teeth sensitive.

5. Bad eating habits

Eating too many acid-based processed foods can affect your gums and tooth. Foods with high acid content burn out your enamel. If most of you wonder the yellowing of teeth, that is also affected because of the acid present in your food.

How to prevent tooth sensitivity?

1. Maintain oral hygiene

In order to sustain oral hygiene, the first and foremost thing is to maintain proper oral hygiene. It is recommended that you brush twice a day. Try to brush your teeth after consuming every meal and if that is not plausible, you should at least gargle. Assure that you opt for a non-alcoholic mouthwash with fluoride as it reduces sensitivity.

mqjcf8kg

It is important to maintain oral hygiene in order to prevent tooth sensitivity
Photo Credit: iStock

2. Drink water

You are advised to drink water after every meal as it washes away all the particles stuck to the teeth. It is important to wipe off these particles because they may lead to gum pain and sensitivity.

Also read: Does Your Child Grind Teeth At Night? Then You Need To Know This

3. Change the brand of toothpaste

Many times, the toothpaste we apply increases tooth sensitivity probably because of the content of the toothpaste. If you feel like your teeth have become weaker because of your current toothpaste, then it is time to make the change. Toothpaste is a really important factor for your oral hygiene. The right toothpaste helps to keep your gums healthy and strong.

4. Go for regular check-ups

Regular visits to the doctor are important for your oral health, especially in teenage years. Check-ups will keep you aware of the condition of your teeth, gums, and mouth. A tooth decay or cavity if detected early can be treated and prevent further sensitivity.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information. 

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

 

Home Remedies

6 Home Remedies To Cure Blisters
6 Home Remedies To Cure Blisters

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Transition Care: Everything You Need To Know

Smoking Can Adversely Affect Breastfeeding Habits, Here's How

Beat Monsoons Woes With The Power Of Neem!

Do You Schedule Your Free Time? Don't! Study Suggests It Could Make You Unhappy

Beware! UV Rays Of The Sun Can Actually Damage Your Eyes: What You Should Know

................... Advertisement ...................

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------
TRENDING DISEASES
TRENDING DISEASES
TRENDING DISEASES
TRENDING DISEASES