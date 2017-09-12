These Early Morning Rituals Promote A Healthier You
High time to stop racing against the rushing needles of the clock. Follow these morning rituals for a better and smoother beginning of your day.
A better way to start your day
Consider this early morning scenario. The alarm rings, you wake up, hit the snooze button and doze off again. Repeat this for a couple more times and suddenly realize you are late. You jump off bed and rush to take a shower and ready, skipping your breakfast as always or grab an apple or a banana in one hand and a briefcase in the other and rush to office. All this while you race against time just to get to work and start your day. But was this a healthy start? Of course it wasn't.
There are a couple of healthy early morning rituals you need to pick up to change this. We have prepared a basic and easy-to-follow routine to kick start your day in a healthy way.
1. Get up early
'Early to bed and early to rise makes you healthy, wealthy and wise.' Yes it does. For an early start, you need to be in bed on time and sleep for good 8 hours. Also, you have ample of time to get things done. This helps you to enjoy the first phase of your day peacefully, rather than rushing to complete morning tasks and get to work somehow.
2. Hydrate yourself
After you wake up, gulp a glass of water (room temperature). Why room temperate is being stressed here is because you don't want to shock your internal with cold water. After an 8-hour gap of eating or drinking, your body needs fuel and that fuel is water.
3. Brush
Brush your teeth as soon as you wake up. Do not delay it for up to or after your breakfast. This is because you need to kill the plaque that forms overnight in your mouth. Also, brushing creates a layer of fluoride which protects your teeth from the action of sugar and acids taken while having breakfast. In addition to this, remember to scrub your tongue. This will kill bad breath, open your blocked taste buds and improve teeth and gum health.
4. Drink lemon water
Again hydrate yourself, only this time with a touch of vitamin C. A glass of lukewarm water combined with the juice of half a lemon can do wonders to your health. It is like giving oil to your engine for a smooth start. It makes your digestive system ready for all the meals of the day and also helps in melting unwanted fat from your body.
5. Take a shower
Take a cold water shower. Warm water shower will leave you lethargic and even sleepy. A cold water shower will give wake you up and trust us when we say it works better than any form of tea or coffee. Cold water shower also keeps your body stronger and more resistant to physical pain as compared to those who shower with warm water. It also protects your skin against dryness.
6. Have breakfast
Don't skip the most important meal of the day. When you wake up early, you buy yourself the time to prepare breakfast for yourself and have it peacefully. Include lean proteins, healthy fats and whole grains in your breakfast. It will help keeping you in shape, focused and energized for long.