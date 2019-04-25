Do You Find It Difficult To Wake Up In The Morning? Luke Coutinho Will Tell You Why
Waking up early in the morning has a lot of benefits. For many people, being an early riser is a daily struggle. But once you have mastered the art of going to bed early and waking up early too, you will experience positive changes in your health. Waking up early in the morning not only gives you a lot of time to plan your day but also helps you dedicate time to completely yourself, exercise and channelise your thoughts towards the things that actually matter to you. Elaborating on the benefits of being an early riser is lifestyle coach Luke Coach Luke Coutinho in one of his live session on Facebook.
3 reasons why you wake up tired every morning
1. Eating late dinner: Eating your dinner late and sleeping within half an hour to one hour of eating will cause problems in waking up in the morning. This is because you don't leave enough time for digestion of food. That is why it is recommended to eat at least 2 hours or more before going to bed.
2. Exercising too late in evening: At times, you might face difficulty in waking up in the morning as you exercise too late in the evening. While exercise makes you feel tired and fatigued, it energises cells and affects your quality of sleep.
3. Choose your thoughts before going to sleep: Does it ever happen that the day you have something exciting to look forward to, you wake up right on time, feeling energised? The point is to understand that your mind decides how you are going to wake up the next morning. The last thought that you have in your mind while you sleep will decide how you wake up in the morning. It is when you're depressed or anxious or you don't want to face the next day, that you wake up tired and fatigued.
15 minutes before bed time, visualise how your next day is going to be and it will help you wake up early in the morning without feeling tired or exhausted.
A good night's sleep is important to make you feel energised, balance hormones, feel rejuvenated to face the next day and also give a boost to your immunity.
(Luke Coutinho, Holistic Lifestyle Coach - Integrative Medicine)
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
