Melasma: Simple And Effective Home Remedies To Deal With It
Melasma: According to the American Academy of Dermatology, melasma affects an estimated six million people in the United States and is more common among women than men.
- Melasma is a skin problem which primarily means hyper pigmentation
- Lemon has astringent properties that lightens the grey-brown patches
- Acetic acid in the apple cider vinegar makes it powerful bleaching agent
Melasma is a very common skin problem which primarily means hyper pigmentation. According to the American Academy of Dermatology, melasma affects an estimated six million people in the United States and is more common among women than men. The main cause of melasma is excess melanin production in skin cells which is due to excessive sun exposure. Some other factors include hormonal changes in the body, excessive stress, toxins, thyroid problems and use of birth control pills. Melasma can appear on the forehead, cheeks, nose, and chin and other body parts like forearms and neck.
You can address melasma with these effective home remedies:
1. Lemon Juice: Lemon has astringent properties that lightens the grey-brown patches on the skin. Lemon juice is acidic in nature which helps in removing the outer layer of the skin, thereby eliminating a layer of the hyper pigmented skin. Apply lemon juice on the melasma spots and gently rub it for two to three minutes. You can use this remedy twice for three weeks.
2. Apple Cider Vinegar: The acetic acid in the apple cider vinegar makes it a powerful bleaching agent, which helps in removing spots and makes the skin more radiant and glowing. You can mix equal amounts of apple cider vinegar and water and apply this solution on the affected areas.
3. Turmeric: Turmeric has a lot of medicinal properties and is very effective for curing skin problems. Turmeric powder can reduce the skin's melanin and can help combat melasma. Mix five tablespoons of turmeric powder with 10 tablespoons of milk to make a thick paste. It is better to use whole milk for this process. Apply this evenly on the affected area. After it dries up, you can wash your face with warm water. This treatment can give you best results if you do it regularly.
4. Onion Juice: Another effective home remedy to restore your natural skin tone is onion juice. Onion juice has a wide range of sulfur-containing compounds like sulfoxides and cepaenes that can fade dark patches on the skin. Also, onion juice provides nourishment to the skin cells. Mix the onion juice with an equal amount of apple cider vinegar and apply on the affected areas.
