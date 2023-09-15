Do You Get Stress Acne? Try These Tips To Help Overcome Them
Below we discuss what causes stress acne and what we can do to prevent and treat it.
Avoiding the stress that is causing the acne is the greatest method to stop it
Stress can undoubtedly contribute to acne. Our bodies' levels of the hormone cortisol rise during times of stress and anxiety. Although a brief surge in cortisol is completely normal, elevated cortisol levels over the course of several days, weeks, or even months can cause acne. Most people in modern society endure chronic stress, which floods their systems with high quantities of cortisol and is terrible for our skin.
Our bodies also release more substance P, or SP, a neurotransmitter that is present in the nerve endings of the skin, when we are under stress. Substance P can enhance inflammation in the body and make oil glands overproduce sebum, resulting in blocked pores and outbreaks. Luckily, there are some twigs you can make in your daily life to better manage stress and acne caused by it. Read on as we share a few tips.
Tips to help you manage stress acne:
1. Keeping a regular fitness schedule
Even just 30 minutes a day of walking can help you feel less stressed while maintaining a healthy immune system. Exercising also reduces the risk of other diseases that can lead to acne such as PCOS. According to a study, people who exercised more frequently had less acne. It was hypothesised that this was because increased blood flow to the skin provided nutrition and oxygen to skin cells, reducing acne flare-ups.
2. Putting your sleep health first
You may manage stress and its effects on your body better by maintaining a regular sleep schedule and developing good nighttime routines.
3. Wash your face twice daily
Use a mild cleanser to wash your face once in the morning and once more just before bed. While those with oily skin should stay with salicylic acid and retinol, those with sensitive skin should choose glycerin or ceramides.
4. Limit your caffeine intake
Avoid relying too much on caffeinated beverages, even if stress is the reason you can't sleep properly. Due to caffeine's diuretic effects, your skin may become more prone to acne if your skincare regimen doesn't account for the additional dryness. Furthermore, too much coffee use might cause anxiety and heightened tension.
5. Avoid high-fat dairy
People who have chronic stress might reach for dairy-based foods like ice cream and chocolate. However, a systematic study discovered that dairy consumption increased the risk of acne.
6. Reduce your intake of foods heavy in sugar or carbs
These foods, according to research, can make acne worse. Foods that are sweet or heavy in carbohydrates create an increase in blood sugar, which makes the body inflammatory. During this time, your body produces more sebum, or skin oil, which can cause acne.
Certain sorts of stress are obviously frequently unavoidable. However, there are steps you may take to lessen your stress. Try taking in the outdoors, exercising lightly, establishing boundaries between work and personal time, and organising your environment. It's also important to try not to worry about your stress acne anymore. It might take some time, but it will pass.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
