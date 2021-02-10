Long Showers And 8 Other Skincare Blunders You Didn't You Were Making
Skincare blunders: Washing your face too many times, just because your skin is oily, is a mistake. The soap may be too alkaline in nature and too much soap-and-water washing can disrupt the normal acid-alkaline (pH) balance of the skin.
Doing skincare in excess in also a blunder you need to stop making
HIGHLIGHTS
- Not using sunscreen is a skincare blunder
- You need to use a moisturiser regularly
- Avoid washing your face too often
A skincare regimen should be devised according to the skin type and according to the seasons. Sometimes our skin needs toners and refreshers to close the pores, remove sweat deposits and refresh the skin. On the other hand, sometimes our skin needs moisturisers and emollients. We follow many skincare routines that not only disturb our skin but can cause many problems in the skin. Here are some of them.
Here are few common skincare mistakes we all should avoid:
1. Using harsh astringent lotions for oily skin: This can disrupt the normal balances. An astringent is useful in summer, especially for oily skin, as it reduces oiliness and prevents clogging of the pores. If it is too harsh, mix the astringent lotion with rose water in equal quantities and keep in an airtight bottle in the fridge.
Also read: Do You Need To Go On A Skin Fast? Know What A Dermatologist Recommends
2. Not taking off your makeup off: Makeup helps to clog the pores only if we do not take it off properly. Every night, make sure to wash off your makeup and ensure you double cleanse so no residue is left off. Make sure to use brushes and sponges that aren't used on other people.
3. Touching the face too often: If the skin is oily, dirt and pollutants adhere to the skin. So, avoid touching the face with your hands. The hands actually carry germs and bacteria, conveying them to facial skin and leading to eruptive skin problems. If there is acne, it can get aggravated by touching the face.
4. Taking long showers: Skincare routine starts with cleansing and if we do this step wrong, then all other things don't really matter. Taking long showers, especially hot ones end up stripping the skin off its natural oils. This dry skin then becomes prone to fine lines and wrinkles.
5. Avoid applying nourishing cream for normal to oily skin: Even for normal to dry skin, smothering the skin with cream and leaving it on all night does not help. The pores should be free of cream, so that the skin can "breathe." Whether summer or winter, avoid leaving cream around the eyes all night. This can lead to puffy eyes. Wipe off the cream around your eyes gently, after 15 minutes, with moist cotton wool.
Also read: Neem For Healthy Skin: Here's How Chewing These Wonder Leaves Is A Blessing To Your Skin Health
6. Skipping out on sunscreen: No matter what your skin type is what season you're in, never miss out on sunscreen. It is one of the most important steps in any skincare routine. It not only protects your skin from the harmful UV rays of the sun but also works as a protective layer against all other environmental factors like pollution.
7. Washing your face too frequently: Most people with oily skin tend to wash their face frequently with soap and water, in the effort to reduce the oily look. This is actually a mistake. The soap may be too alkaline in nature and too much soap-and-water washing can disrupt the normal acid-alkaline (pH) balance of the skin. This leaves the skin prone to pimples and acne.
8. Not using moisturiser: If you think that oily skin produces enough oils to moisturise the skin, you're wrong. The sebaceous glands produce natural oils to compensate for the dryness. So, always apply sunscreen and moisturizer even if you have oily skin. Make sure to use a water-based moisturiser instead of a cream-based.
Also read: Winter Skin Care: Stock Up On These 5 Naturally Moisturising Ingredients In Your Kitchen
9. Doing too much skincare: Our skin always needs to breathe. So overdoing it with serums, creams, products and masks will only confuse the skin. Make sure you use minimal ingredients and products that give maximum benefits. Don't over-exfoliate and give your products some time to work before you switch them. Make sure to apply your products from the lightest of consistency to heaviest.
(Dr Nivedita Dadu is Dermatologist, Founder and Chairman of Dr. Nivedita Dadu's Dermatology Clinic)
Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.