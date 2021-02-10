ASK OUR EXPERTS

Do You Need To Go On A Skin Fast? Know What A Dermatologist Recommends

Do You Need To Go On A Skin Fast? Know What A Dermatologist Recommends

Skincare tips: To do a skin fast, you simply need to stop with your skincare for a few days, a week, or even a month. Read here to know more about this concept.
  By: DoctorNDTV    Written By:  Garima Arora Updated: Feb 10, 2021 07:33 IST
3-Min Read
A skin fast can be helpful for people with a sensisitve skin

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. A skin fast can help your body go on a detox
  2. It can help your skin feel fresh and rejuvenated
  3. It allows your skin to take a break from the usual skincare rituals

When was the last time you took a skin fast? A skin fast is not the usual kind of fasting or even intermittent fasting. It essentially the concept of giving your skin a break from all the skincare products. In one of her IGTVs, dermatologist Dr Kiran Lohia talks about how your skin needs a fast or a detox, just like your body needs it from time to time. "Going on a skincare or supplement fast is the best way give your skin biome the time to reset," she writes in the caption of her post.

Why you need to go on a skin fast


A concept like skin fast can be immensely helpful for people who have a sensitive skin. To do a skin fast, you simply need to stop with your skincare for a few days, a week, or even a month. "During you a skin fast, you can stick to just cleansing (with water preferably), followed by a moisturiser and sunblock. For a certain period of time, you need to say no to serums, alpha hydroxy acid, retinol or any other supplements," Dr Lohia says in the video.

A skin fast can be extremely helpful for people have been taking treatments for concerns like acne, pigmentation, premature ageing, open pores and much more. As mentioned above, going on a skin fast can be good for people with a sensitive skin.

If you are new to skincare regimes, and feel that you need a little break for the skincare to feel efficacious again, then going on a skin fast can be helpful. You can also go on a skin fast in general, even when you're not seeking any of these concerns.

"The skin also needs a break from being constantly improved," she adds.

A skin fast is essential as your skin does not need to constantly be improved
Photo Credit: iStock

The same is the case for nutrient supplements. If you have been taking them since a long time, then do take a break and try to fulfil your nutritional needs from your diet. The body does not constantly need to be stimulated.

Having said that, it is important that you do visit a dermatologist or a health expert in case you feel unwell or have any deficiencies. Dr Lohia says that in case you have any serious skincare concerns, you should visit your dermatologist. "These are just general guidelines and serious issues require an in depth consultation," she says.

(Dr Kiran Lohia is a dermatologist at Isya Aesthetics)


Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

Trending Diseases