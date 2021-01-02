ASK OUR EXPERTS

Home »  Skin »  Winter Skin Care: Stock Up On These 5 Naturally Moisturising Ingredients In Your Kitchen

Winter Skin Care: Stock Up On These 5 Naturally Moisturising Ingredients In Your Kitchen

Winter skincare: Honey is a powerhouse of antioxidants and essential nutrients that are known to benefit our health. Honey deeply moisturises the skin from within and treat dry skin.
  By: Nmami Agarwal  Updated: Jan 2, 2021 11:31 IST
3-Min Read
Winter skincare: Aloe vera classic go-to for sunburns and soothing gels for a reason

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Turmeric is a wonder spice for your kitchen
  2. Honey can add a natural glow to your skin
  3. Yogurt can be a naturally moisturising face mask

All the natural herbs, spice, fruit or vegetable are nature's gifts to humanity to stay healthy. By eating them, these food gives us strength, boost the immune system and also helps in watching the weight. These respectful ingredients are more valuable than most people assume, as they not only they support in having a healthy lifestyle but also works wonders to have beautiful skin.

Beauty is something cherished by each one of us. The most natural form is not only the easiest to achieve but also the most accessible. And, if you have been complaining about your ever-so dry or oily skin, you will be surprised to know that the best moisturiser for your skin might be lying in your kitchen closet. However, you need to dedicate a little time to take care of what you love the most - yourself!

Here are 5 natural moisturisers that are rightly available in your kitchen

1. Turmeric: This wonder spice is great for your skin. Often you have seen your grandmothers adding a pinch of turmeric to her homemade face packs. Turmeric, known as the golden spice is very effective against acne and redness due to its anti-bacterial properties. It also helps in improving uneven skin tone

2. Honey: Honey is a powerhouse of antioxidants and essential nutrients that are known to benefit our health. Honey deeply moisturises the skin from within and treat dry skin. It is a natural remedy that adds glow to the face and makes it wrinkle-free. Next time your skin is going through harsh time just apply a coat of honey to let the magic happen.

3. Yogurt: Yogurt is not just a healthy snack but also quite beneficial for your skin. It has lactic acid, which is one of the common ingredients found in expensive anti-aging skincare products. You can even combine it with other natural ingredient and apply it to the skin. It serves as a perfectly natural and moisturizing face mask.

Yogurt can be applied as a naturally moisturising face pack
Photo Credit: iStock

4. Aloe vera: This is the classic go-to for sunburns and soothing gels for a reason. It is rich in vitamins A, C, E, and B12, which help reduce damage done by free radicals; it also contains inflammation-reducing enzymes. The reason most people love this amazing herbal plant is because how easily it sinks into the skin.

5. Coconut oil: This trendy household staple is used for everything from natural lip glosses to hair masks and cooking. It is not only a natural moisturizer, but also acts as a make-up remover, and a body scrubber. It goes deep inside the pores, softens and moisturizes the skin completely, and also cleans away dirt and grime.

Well, every skin is different, so always be careful before trying out new products, even natural ones like these. Since, now you are familiar with some of the best natural ingredients, potter around to create your own beauty regime and see your skin and hair rejuvenate in no time at all!


(Nmami Agarwal is nutritionist at Nmami Life)

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.

