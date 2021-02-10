Neem For Healthy Skin: Here's How Chewing These Wonder Leaves Is A Blessing To Your Skin Health
Skincare: Neem leaves are loaded with antibacterial properties that can help prevent acne
HIGHLIGHTS
- Neem leaves can offer antioxidants and antibacterial properties
- These leaves can help you boost dental health
- You can chew a few neem leaves to fight skin issues
Neem has been used since ages for medicinal uses. This plant offers multiple benefits to your skin and overall health. Almost every part of this plant including leaves, bark and stem can be used in more than one way. Neem is also a popular ingredient found in skincare products. You can directly use neem leaves to fight different skin issues effectively. These leaves are loaded with anti-bacterial properties which reduce the chances of developing acne. Fresh neem leaf paste is an age-old remedy, In this article here some notable health benefits of neem leaves and also know how to use these.
Neem leaves benefits for skin
Nutritionist Lovneet Batra highlights the benefits of this medicinal plant in one of social media posts. She tells, "Neem is a wonderful plant that cures almost everything. It is particularly helpful in curing bacterial infections of the skin and helps reducing acne. Neem can also heal wounds without leaving any ugly scars. It also prevents septic infections."
How to consume neem leaves?
You can chew a few neem leaves every morning for maximum benefits. "Chew fresh baby neem leaves and flowers every morning as first thing in the morning. You will see a gradual change in the quality of your skin and reduction of inflammation in the body," the nutritionist explains.
Neem face pack
You can also use fresh paste of neem leaves or dry neem leaf powder to prepare a face pack at home. Simply mix any of these in yogurt or with gram flour to pare a face pack.
So, when you go for your morning walk tomorrow, remember to pick some baby neem leaves and have them for good skin and a healthy immune system.
(Lovneet Batra is a Delhi-based Nutritionist)
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
