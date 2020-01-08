Got Itchy Skin Rashes? Try These 6 Home Remedies That Can Offer Instant Relief
Skin rashes home remedies: Skin rashes can be discomforting and itchy. If you have got a skin rash that is making it difficult for you to function, then these home remedies are a must-try!
Skin rashes can worsen with itching. Try these remedies for some relief
HIGHLIGHTS
- Coconut oil can help in healing skin rashes
- Aloe vera gel can help in soothing itchy skin
- Tea tree oil can also be an effective home remedy for skin rashes
Skin rashes are an extremely discomforting skin condition. Rashes can be itchy, irrespective of what caused them. And, itching on rashes only makes them worse. Ointments, lotions and other at-home treatments are usually applied to deal with skin rashes. It is nearly impossible to not scratch, and scratching skin rashes only makes them worse and may increase risk of infection. In this article, we are going to talk about home remedies for skin rashes that can help in reducing rashes almost instantly.
Skin rashes: Home remedies that may show almost instant results
1. Aloe vera gel
Aloe vera gel has a magical effect on the skin. From acne to eczema and skin rashes, nearly every skin condition can be dealt with fresh aloe vera gel. Aloe vera has wound healing, anti-inflammatory, antiviral and antioxidant properties that can help in reducing skin rashes effectively. Take aloe vera gel from a fresh aloe plant and apply on the itchy and irritated skin. Make sure your skin is washed and dry before you apply the gel on it. Apply the gel two times in a day to get rid of rashes on your skin.
2. Tea tree oil
Tea tree oil antiseptic and anti-inflammatory properties. Studies have found that antimicrobial properties of tea tree oil can treat skin conditions like acne effectively. Make sure you dilute tea tree oil before applying it on your skin. Carrier oils can include the likes of coconut oil or olive oil. You can also mix tea tree oil in a moisturiser. Apply the mixture on the affected area after taking a shower. Regular application can help in reducing skin rashes effectively.
3. Apple cider vinegar
Apple cider vinegar is another popular remedy for skin ailments. Apple cider vinegar can be an effective remedy for an itchy scalp. You can also dilute it with water. Avoid applying ACV on bleeding skin or cracked scalp.
4. Cold compress
Cole compress can heal and soothe skin rashes that cause itchiness and irritation. It can in fact bring immediate relief and reduce swelling, itching and may even slow down the progressing of a rash. You can apply an ice bag on the irritated skin or even use a cloth damped in cold water. Hold on the cold compress on your skin until the pain and itching reduce. Repeat as many times as required.
5. Coconut oil
Medium-chain fatty acids in virgin coconut oil have antibacterial, antiviral and anti-inflammatory and healing properties. Coconut oil is often used as an effective moisturiser for the skin. It can be applied on both skin and scalp. Try to source virgin coconut oil for better results.
6. Epsom salt
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
