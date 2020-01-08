ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Skin »  Got Itchy Skin Rashes? Try These 6 Home Remedies That Can Offer Instant Relief

Got Itchy Skin Rashes? Try These 6 Home Remedies That Can Offer Instant Relief

Skin rashes home remedies: Skin rashes can be discomforting and itchy. If you have got a skin rash that is making it difficult for you to function, then these home remedies are a must-try!
  By: DoctorNDTV  Updated: Jan 8, 2020 02:49 IST
3-Min Read
Got Itchy Skin Rashes? Try These 6 Home Remedies That Can Offer Instant Relief

Skin rashes can worsen with itching. Try these remedies for some relief

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Coconut oil can help in healing skin rashes
  2. Aloe vera gel can help in soothing itchy skin
  3. Tea tree oil can also be an effective home remedy for skin rashes

Skin rashes are an extremely discomforting skin condition. Rashes can be itchy, irrespective of what caused them. And, itching on rashes only makes them worse. Ointments, lotions and other at-home treatments are usually applied to deal with skin rashes. It is nearly impossible to not scratch, and scratching skin rashes only makes them worse and may increase risk of infection. In this article, we are going to talk about home remedies for skin rashes that can help in reducing rashes almost instantly.

Skin rashes: Home remedies that may show almost instant results


RELATED STORIES
related

Try These Home Remedies To Treat Body Aches During Winter Season Naturally

Pain killers may give you instant relief but these are associated with many side effects as well. Simple home remedies can help you get rid of body pain during the winter season. Know some home remedies that might help.

related

Pale Skin, Acne Or Other Skin Issues? These Can Be Signs Of Vitamin Deficiency Visible On Your Face

When you suffer from any certain deficiency, then your body shows some signs and symptoms. Here are some signs and symptoms of vitamin deficiency visible on your face.

1. Aloe vera gel

Aloe vera gel has a magical effect on the skin. From acne to eczema and skin rashes, nearly every skin condition can be dealt with fresh aloe vera gel. Aloe vera has wound healing, anti-inflammatory, antiviral and antioxidant properties that can help in reducing skin rashes effectively. Take aloe vera gel from a fresh aloe plant and apply on the itchy and irritated skin. Make sure your skin is washed and dry before you apply the gel on it. Apply the gel two times in a day to get rid of rashes on your skin.

33qdmc6o

Apply fresh aloe vera gel on itchy skin for instant relief
Photo Credit: iStock

Also read: Aloe Vera: Learn Ways To Use This Magical Plant For Weight Loss, Skin And Hair Problems

2. Tea tree oil

Tea tree oil antiseptic and anti-inflammatory properties. Studies have found that antimicrobial properties of tea tree oil can treat skin conditions like acne effectively. Make sure you dilute tea tree oil before applying it on your skin. Carrier oils can include the likes of coconut oil or olive oil. You can also mix tea tree oil in a moisturiser. Apply the mixture on the affected area after taking a shower. Regular application can help in reducing skin rashes effectively.

3. Apple cider vinegar

Apple cider vinegar is another popular remedy for skin ailments. Apple cider vinegar can be an effective remedy for an itchy scalp. You can also dilute it with water. Avoid applying ACV on bleeding skin or cracked scalp.

Also read: Does Apple Cider Vinegar Help Treat Eczema?

4. Cold compress

Cole compress can heal and soothe skin rashes that cause itchiness and irritation. It can in fact bring immediate relief and reduce swelling, itching and may even slow down the progressing of a rash. You can apply an ice bag on the irritated skin or even use a cloth damped in cold water. Hold on the cold compress on your skin until the pain and itching reduce. Repeat as many times as required.

5. Coconut oil

Medium-chain fatty acids in virgin coconut oil have antibacterial, antiviral and anti-inflammatory and healing properties. Coconut oil is often used as an effective moisturiser for the skin. It can be applied on both skin and scalp. Try to source virgin coconut oil for better results.

v8e8iqt

Healing properties of coconut oil can help in dealing with skin rashes
Photo Credit: iStock

Also read: Here's What You Must Do Every Morning With Coconut Oil

6. Epsom salt

Skin rashes are an extremely discomforting skin condition. Rashes can be itchy, irrespective of what caused them. And, itching on rashes only makes them worse. Ointments, lotions and other at-home treatments are usually applied to deal with skin rashes. It is nearly impossible to not scratch, and scratching skin rashes only makes them worse and may increase risk of infection. In this article, we are going to talk about home remedies for skin rashes that can help in reducing rashes almost instantly.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

Sponsored By Essilor
 Sponsored

Better Health With Better Eye Care

 

Home Remedies

Got Itchy Skin Rashes? Try These 6 Home Remedies That Can Offer Instant Relief
Got Itchy Skin Rashes? Try These 6 Home Remedies That Can Offer Instant Relief

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Hypertension: Drinking This Berry Juice May Lower Blood Pressure

Poorly Controlled Diabetes Can Lead To Heart Failure, Researchers Warn

MRI May Predict Intelligence Level In Children: Study

Year 2019: Keto Diet, Intermittent Fasting Top Weight Loss Diets In India

People With Restricted Diets More Likely To Feel Lonely

................... Advertisement ...................

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------
Trending Diseases