Here's What You Must Do Every Morning With Coconut Oil
You all are well aware of the many health benefits of coconut oil. But do you know what exactly you should do every morning with coconut oil. Scroll here to get your answer.
Know what to do with coconut oil every morning
HIGHLIGHTS
- Using coconut oil every morning offers brilliant health benefits
- First thing to do each morning is practice oil pulling
- Oil pulling has many benefits against gingivitis, plaque and bad breath
We've all heard the long list of benefits that coconut oil has for our skin, body, hair, and health. But, what you may not realize is that there are some amazing benefits to using it first thing in the morning. You can help yourself in so many ways, and it's easy enough to make a part of your daily ritual. While you can definitely use it throughout the day, there are some added benefits to using it first thing in the morning. While you may find it slightly difficult to develop the habit at first, you will quickly come to find that there are numerous health benefits and hence, it really is worth it to make it a part of your morning routine.
So, the first thing that you should do when you wake up, is practice oil pulling which involves swishing about a tablespoon of oil (coconut oil is the best) in your mouth. This is done first thing in the morning for at least 5 minutes and max for 20 minutes to cleanse the mouth. Remember, not to swallow any oil because you may end up consuming toxins which you are actually trying to throw out. This should be followed up by normal brushing of teeth.
Now, you may be wondering how exactly this practice is helping you. Several studies have pointed towards the benefits oil pulling like against gingivitis, bad breath and plaque. Oil will also help to whiten and cleanse teeth as they have natural antibacterial properties. Similarly, they help detoxify your body has well, since your mouth is a major entry point for germs. Furthermore, it helps reduce bad breath as well.