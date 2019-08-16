ASK OUR EXPERTS

Aloe Vera: Learn Ways To Use This Magical Plant For Weight Loss, Skin And Hair Problems

Aloe Vera: Learn Ways To Use This Magical Plant For Weight Loss, Skin And Hair Problems

Aloe vera uses: From weight loss to beauty problems aloe vera is the natural remedy which you can use anytime. This plant can offer you amazing benefits. Here are the different ways to use aloe vera gel for weight loss, skin and hair.
  By: Varsha Vats  Updated: Aug 16, 2019 05:19 IST
3-Min Read
Aloe vera uses: You can add aloe vera to your beauty regimen without giving a second thought

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Aloe vera can improve your gut health
  2. Its gel is loaded with medicinal properties
  3. Aloe vera gel can be added to your daily routine

Aloe vera is one such plant which can give you the solution to almost every skin and hair problem. Not just your skin and hair problems this amazing plant can aid in weight loss as well. Everyone is adding aloe vera to their garden these days due to the multiple health benefits it offers. The benefits of this plant have become so popular today. Everyone is ready to try it as a natural way to cure many problems. This plant is basically the one-stop solution to most of your health and beauty problems. If you are also looking for ways to use aloe vera then here are some simple ways which you must try right now.

Aloe vera uses for weight loss, skin and hair


Aloe vera for weight loss

Aloe vera can contribute to weight loss as it can improve digestion and reduce water weight. It will also detoxify your body and improve your metabolism. You should start consuming aloe vera gel in small quantity in starting. Later you can increase the quantity if it suits your body well. You can simply add a small amount of aloe vera juice in water and drink it every day.

c9iamr6g

Weight loss with aloe vera: Aloe vera juice can detoxify your body and help you lose weight
Photo Credit: iStock

Aloe vera for skin

You will notice that most skincare products contain aloe vera gel these days. It is because of the skin benefits it offers. You can use aloe vera gel directly for your skin. All you need to do is wash your face with water and later apply aloe vera gel properly on your face. Massage it for some time and keep it for a few minutes. Later wash your face using your face wash. You can also include aloe vera gel in various face packs and toners that you make yourself. Regular use of aloe vera can help you fight acne, dry skin, sunburn, infections, black spots and many other skin problems.

Also read: Aloe Vera For Hair Growth: Does Aloe Vera Help In Hair Growth?

Aloe vera for hair

Along with weight loss and skincare, aloe vera can help you improve your hair health and fight hair fall. You can apply aloe vera gel to your hair and say goodbye to all your hair problems. It will bring a shine to your hair and promote growth. You can simply apply aloe vera gel to your hair a few hours before washing them. You can also prepare a hair mask with aloe vera and coconut oil. Mix equal quantities of aloe vera and coconut oil. It will turn into a smooth paste quite similar to a conditioner. Apply this on your hair and scalp properly. Leave it overnight and wash the next morning. Use this remedy once or twice a week.

Also read: Here's How Aloe Vera Benefits Your Hair

Aloe vera is a natural way to treat your various issues. You should not add aloe vera gel in huge quantity to your diet suddenly. Add it in small portions which can be gradually increased.

Also read: 4 Health Benefits Of Aloe Vera You Didn't Know

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

