E-Bandage For Speedy Healing Of Wounds: All You Need To Know
Researchers from University of Wisconsin-Madison in the US have developed a self-powered bandage which has the capability of creating an electric field over an injury. Here's everything you need to know about it.
E-bandage can help in speedy healing of wounds
Ever heard of an e-bandage? Researchers from University of Wisconsin-Madison in the US have developed a self-powered bandage which has the capability of creating an electric field over an injury. This e-bandage can in turn dramatically reduce the healing time of wounds. During the study, it was found that wounds covered by e-bandage closed within 3 days, as compared to the 12 day period of a control bandage with no electric field. Findings of the study are published in journal ACS Nano.
It is since the early 1960s that researchers are observing that electrical stimulation could help in healing skin wounds. However, its application has remained limited as the equipment for generating electric field may require the patient to be hospitalised.
The researchers primarily wanted to develop a flexible, self-powered bandage which could convert movement of skin into a therapeutic electric field. In order to power their e-bandage, researchers developed a wearable nanogenerator by overlapping sheets of polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE), copper foil and polyethylene terephthalate (PET).
The nanogenerator converted skin movements, which occur during normal activity or even breathing, into small electrical pulses. This current flowed to two working electrodes that were placed on either side of the skin wound to produce a weak electric field. The team tested the device by placing it over wounds on rats' backs. The researchers found that wounds covered by e-bandages healed faster than a control bandage with no electric field. The researchers attribute the faster wound healing to enhanced fibroblast migration, proliferation and differentiation induced by the electric field.
Following are other ways which can help in speedy healing of wounds:
1. Clean the wound and monitor it regularly to ensure that it doesn't become infected again.
2. Use natural antiseptics for the purpose of healing. These include honey, chamomile, turmeric and aloe vera to name a few.
3. Eat well to facilitate faster healing. Your body needs a number of vitamins and minerals in order to heal holistically at a faster pace. Eat lots of healthy fruits and vegetables and ensure that you have a balanced and nutritious diet.
(With inputs from IANS)
