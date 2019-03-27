Dermatologist Recommended Step By Step Guide To Daily Skincare Routine: You Must Follow This!
Confused which skincare routine to follow daily for young and glowing skin? Read this!
Sunscreen is the most important part of your daily skincare routine
HIGHLIGHTS
- Do moisturise your skin daily
- 2 tbsp of sunscreen is a must for everyone
- Cleanse your face gently with water every day
Following a proper, safe skincare routine might turn out to be a daunting task for many women. For a healthy, glowing and young skin, it is important that you use the right kind of product at the right time, in the right way and in the appropriate quantities. Apart from knowing which products to use, you must also be aware of the products that you must never use on your skin. Proper skincare routine is the single most effective way to avoid premature ageing of skin, open pores, acne, pigmentation and other skin-related problems.
In one of her recent videos on Instagram, dermatologist Dr Kiran Lohita Sethi shares step by step skincare routine that you can follow on a daily basis.
Also read: This One Ingredient Is All You Need For A Clear Skin, Free Of Impurities
Step by step guide to daily skincare routine
A maximum gap of 30 seconds is enough. If you are falling short of time, you can do with a gap of 10 or 15 seconds as well.
Step 1: Cleanse your face very gently. [You can use a mild facewash or even cleanse it with plain water]
Step 2: Apply serums. The serums need to be applied gently on the skin by gently dabbing it with your fingers on your cheeks, forehead, nose and under eye area. 1 dollop of serum is enough for one time use.
Also read: Here's How You Can Keep Your Baby's Skin Soft And Supple This Summer
Step 3: Apply under eye cream: If you use under eye creams, know that they are best applies after applying face serum. Take a small amount of under eye cream and dab it on your under eye area.
Step 4: Apply moisturiser. Take 1 to 2 dollops of moisturiser and apply it on your face in upward motions. If you have a dry skin, you can use heavy moisturisers. People with oily skin must also use moisturisers daily.
Also read: Skin Ageing Worrying You? Make These Food Swaps Now!
Step 5: Apply sunscreen. Sunscreens are the most important part of your daily skincare routine. Take 2 tablespoons of sunblock on your face. It will take 10 to 15 minutes to dry out.
Step 6: Apply make-up as per your choice.
Follow this skincare routine daily for a young and glowing skin.
(Dr Kiran Lohita Sethi is a dermatologist at Isya Aesthetics)
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.