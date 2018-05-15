Premature Ageing: 7 Best Ayurvedic Tips
Ayurveda is that one technique to prevent premature ageing which eliminates the need for medicines and chemical supplements. These Ayurvedic tips will help you prevent premature ageing.
Premature ageing is usually blamed on unhealthy foods and a poor environment
HIGHLIGHTS
Youth is worth celebrating, both in terms of appearance and in terms of health. It is only when you surpass that stage in life when you start realizing just how amazing it was. It is only when those signs of ageing start to appear on your skin and in hair when you realize what you are losing. Trust us, it is not pleasant in any way. Gray hair, fine lines, wrinkles and dark spots are some of the common signs of ageing. And thanks to our sedentary lifestyle, these signs of ageing have started to appear much sooner than normal. This is known as premature ageing and is usually blamed on unhealthy foods and a poor environment. While the natural process of ageing cannot be stopped, there are ways to slow it down. And when we say ways, we certainly are not referring to cosmetic creams and surgeries. What we recommend is much better for your skin and hair because it is free from side effects. We recommend Ayurveda. Yes, it is that one technique to prevent premature ageing which eliminates the need for medicines and chemical supplements and needs you to make some dietary and lifestyle alterations. That's it!
Here are 7 best Ayurvedic tips to prevent premature ageing. Take note.
1. Dietary changes
Processed foods are greatly responsible for premature ageing. The additives, preservatives and artificial flavoring substances are not good for health in any way. And their negative effects are shown on your skin and hair first. To combat such situations, one must stick to a healthy and balanced diet. Freshly cooked and high-fiber foods are recommended. Spicy, fried, processed foods are prohibited. Ayurveda says that all flavors should be a part of your diet including sweet, sour, pungent, salty, astringent and bitter.
Photo Credit: iStock
2. Include workouts in your routine
Eating well is one aspect of fitness and exercising regularly is another. This helps you keep your body flexible and active, thereby reducing the risk of all the physical ailments like arthritis at bay. Workouts, however, should be regulated in accordance with your tolerance. Brisk walking is one of the safest forms of workout.
Photo Credit: iStock
3. Neem
Neem is one of the most popular natural remedies for skin problems which strengthens and heals you internally. Ayurveda says that neem is warm in nature and cold in action. It has a bitter taste, one which is not easy to take. Appling a neem pack or drinking neem juice regularly helps you keep premature ageing at bay.
Photo Credit: iStock
4. Yoga and meditation
Stress is a major cause of premature ageing. Research shows that people who deal with a lot of stress shed more hair, deal with premature graying and show the signs of ageing much earlier than the rest. One of the best Ayurvedic ways of keeping stress at bay is yoga and meditation. Just a couple of minutes of mindfulness can help you stay rejuvenated all day and it takes your stress away as well. It helps you attain inner peace which is one of the most important ways of preventing premature ageing.
5. Sound sleep
Lack of sleep in no way can be beneficial for your health. Every person needs seven to eight hours of sleep to stay fit and active throughout the day. Lack of sleep also contributes to stress and is detrimental for your overall health, and this contributes to premature ageing to quite an extent. Sound sleep helps you relax your body and mind from all the stress it goes through during the day.
Photo Credit: iStock
6. Amla (Indian gooseberry)
One of the most popular fruits recommended by Ayurveda is amla. This fruit is said to have the highest and best content of vitamin C. It is also rich in calcium and other important minerals and vitamins important for your overall health. And for ageing, amla has a number of benefits to offer. It is one of the best and most natural remedies for premature grays.
Photo Credit: iStock
7. Turmeric
Besides the natural healing and anti-septic properties, turmeric is blessed with anti-ageing properties as well. Turmeric can be used for natural beautification therapies and cosmetic use. Mixing turmeric with some besan, sandalwood and curd can help you get a naturally glowing skin free from acne and blemishes. You can also use oil, butter or milk instead of using curd.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.