Which Essential Oil Resonates Well With Your Zodiac Sign
Using essential oils that resonate with your zodiac sign helps in maintaining life of balance and calm composure
The oils help offset the potential extremes of each sign
HIGHLIGHTS
- People have relied on essential oils for their healing properties.
- Essential oils according to zodiacs helps in maintaining balance in life.
- Essential oils can be used for beauty care purposes as well.
People from different cultures have relied on essential oils for thousands of years because of their various medicinal and healing properties. From natural medicinal treatments to aroma therapy and personal beauty care, essential oils can be used for various purposes. However, did you know that there are essential oils which can give better result if you use them according to your zodiac signs? Yes, there are specific essential oils that resonate best with each of the 12 zodiac signs. The oils help offset the potential extremes of each sign in order to bring every member of the zodiac into balance.
Read more to know about them...
Aries (March 21st to April 20th)
Arians have a courageous and ambitious nature, which can sometimes make them extremely impatient and assertive. Sweet orange oil works best to balance their enthusiasm. Its harmonising and uplifting energy can help reliving stress and reducing frustration.
Taurus (April 21st to May 21st)
Taurians, while being too artistic, can also be extremely practical and logical. They are down-to-earth people who enjoy steadiness. Cedarwood essential oil resonates well with Taurians, as it nurtures a strong sense of purpose.
Gemini ((May 22nd to June 21st)
The perfect oil for a Geminin is Cardamom, which is perfect for the duality in their personality. The spicy and refreshing scent of cardamom oil provides an energising tonic for the body.
Also read: 10 Essential Oils To Heal Stretch Marks
Cancer (June 22nd to July 22nd)
The deeply thoughtful Cancerians find their balance with the fortifying nature of Laurel oil, which gives them confidence and instills them with courage.
Leo (July 23rd to August 21st)
Leos are ruled by the powerful Sun and are thus very energetic and powerful. However, the same charisma is sometimes also responsible for burnouts and stress. Essential oil of Ginger works well for Leos. Their spicy aroma nurtures the body's energy.
Virgo (August 22nd to September 23rd)
For the extremely logical and prim Virgos, essential oil of Rosemary works the best. It helps in bringing clarity in their lives and relaxes those who are constantly thinking and introspecting.
Also read: How Effective Is Aromatherapy In Reducing Stress In Surgery Patients? Top 10 Essential Oils For Reducing Stress
Libra (September 24th to October 23rd)
Idealistic and peace-loving Librans resonate the best with balancing properties of Frankincense oil. The oil helps Librans maintain the steady middle ground where they are most comfortable.
Scorpio (October 24th to November 22nd)
The essential oil of Rose works best for the bold and courageous Scorpions. The oil gives Scorpions a relieving energy, helping them balance their obsessiveness.
Sagittarius (November 23rd to December 22nd)
Sagittarians are carefree, and are extremely fond of traveling and experiencing new things. They have a gregarious temperament which can sometimes make them restless. The oil of ylang-ylang (Cananga odorata) would be ideal for calming their spirits and making them feel at ease.
Also read: These Essential Oils Are Your Key To A Healthy And Glowing Skin
Capricorn (December 23rd to January 20th)
Capricorns are under the habit of imposing themselves with rules and limitations. The use of Black Pepper essential oil would be ideal for the Capricorns as it has properties which can remove certain blocked energies and make them think more positively.
Aquarius (January 21st to February 19th)
Aquarians are progressive visionaries who tend to come up with interesting ideas and opportunities. The essential oil of German Chamomile helps Aquarians come to terms with their uniqueness and also calms their overactive and always innovating minds.
Pisces (February 20th to March 20th)
Pisceans are artistic and creative. They are dreamers who constantly aspire to have better consciousness. The essential oil of sandalwood is great for Pisceans, as its energy gets in sync with their meditative desires. It helps Pisceans express their universal experiences.