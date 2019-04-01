If Your Sex Drive Is Unusually Low, Try This Homemade Aphrodisiac For A Natural Boost
This natural aphrodisiac mix works on the principle of using food as medicine to boost libido in men and women. Here is how you can prepare it at home.
You can have this concoction before bedtime to naturally boost your libido
HIGHLIGHTS
- Healthy sex life helps is important for overall well-being
- Maintain an active lifestyle for a healthy sex drive
- Good quality sleep is also important for high libido
Your sex life is important for your overall health and well-being. High levels of stress, lack of exercise and unhealthy diet can each contribute to a low sex drive or low libido. Ageing can also be considered as one of the top factors for a low libido. Hence, it is imperative for you all to live a healthy lifestyle and stay physically active for a good libido and healthy ageing. Also, there is something else that you do. Lifestyle coach Luke Coutinho took to Instagram to share a natural, libido boosting remedy. All you need to do is prepare a concoction with a few simple ingredients from your kitchen.
Also read: Bet You Didn't Know These Remedies That Can Boost Your Libido Naturally
Homemade concoction to boost your libido naturally
This natural aphrodisiac mix works on the principle of using food as medicine to boost libido in men and women. You need ingredients like methi or fenugreek powder (1/2 tsp), nutmeg powder (1/4 tsp), pure saffron strands (3-5) and cloves (2). Boil all of these in 2 cups water or 1 cup of cow milk (make sure that the milk is natural and not adulterated in any way. To sweeten the taste of this drink, you can add one or one and a half tsp of raw and unpasteurised honey.
This drink, according to Luke, can be consumed during bedtime.
Also read: Weight Gain, Acne, Low Libido? Check Your Hormones And Restore Them Naturally
Homemade aphrodisiac honey
You can also make aphrodisiac honey at home. Simply take 1 jar of raw unpasteurised honey and add finely chopped onion (2 tsbp) and sliced garlic (6 to 8 cloves) to it.
Dry grind the following: cloves (4), nutmeg (1 tsp), saffron (8 strands) and fenugreek seeds. Add this ground mixture to the honey (prepared by the above method). Let the dry ground mixture infuse into honey for 10 days.
You can consume 1 tbsp of this honey one hour after dinner. You can add this honey to hot water and sip it warm.
Also read: Reduced Sex Drive? 6 Superfoods Which Can Boost Your Libido
These homemade drinks can work wonders in terms of improving your sexual health, if you combine them with a healthy and active lifestyle. If you are suffering from any medical condition or are undergoing any treatment, then consult your doctor before consuming these.
(Luke Coutinho, Holistic Lifestyle Coach - Integrative Medicine)
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.