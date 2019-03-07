Can Garlic Help In Weight Loss? You Will Be Surprised To Know The Answer!
Garlic jolts body's energy and makes it burns more calories. More on how garlic helps aiding weight loss, right here!
Garlic is a great detoxifying agent for the body
HIGHLIGHTS
- Garlic is a versatile spice with medicinal properties
- It has proved to be beneficial for high blood pressure
- It can help in reducing cholesterol levels of the body
The many health benefits of garlic are known to all. The wonder spice not only imparts a delectable flavour to the dish that it is added to, it also enables easy digestion of food. You can also consume garlic cloves raw. Though it might leave you with a pungent taste in mouth and even bad breath, it may work great for controlling blood pressure. But did you know that garlic can help in weight loss as well? This might just give you all the more reason to love garlic! Keep reading to know how garlic helps in losing weight...
How does garlic help you lose weight?
We speak to nutritionist Nmami Agarwal on the weight loss properties of garlic. She says, "Being a close family member to onion and shallot, garlic is a crucial part of Indian kitchens! Just a few cloves of it can be an immense explosion to mouthful of pungent taste, offering an array of health benefits amongst which "garlic for weight loss" has always been in hot controversies and outweighing the risk of breath odour."
Also read: Ditch The Pill, Switch To Garlic For High Blood Pressure: Here's How Should You Consume It
Further explaining how garlic may help in losing weight, Nmami says that garlic can give a boost to your energy levels, thus helping you burn more calories. "Garlic jolts body's energy and makes it burns more calories, while also keeping you healthy. Garlic tends to speed up metabolism rates in the body by stimulating fat burning. This, in turn, helps in shedding off extra body weight," says Nmami.
What's more is that garlic is a great detoxifying agent for the body. "It can flush out toxic agents from the body and can make you feel lighter," she adds.
Also read: Here's Why Ayurveda Recommends A No-Onion, No-Garlic Diet
Other benefits of garlic you must know
1. Garlic is versatile spice with medicinal properties. It can be consumed in numerous forms and can work wonders for improving digestion and combating sicknesses like common cold and the flu.
2. Garlic is great for high blood pressure patients. High blood pressure is the leading cause of stroke and heart diseases. People with high blood pressure should consume garlic on a daily basis, as regularly as possible.
Also read: 5 Powerful Benefits Of Garlic Tea
3. Garlic is great for cholesterol levels as well. High levels of bad (LDL) cholesterol can lead to heart diseases. Garlic can lower LDL cholesterol levels in the body.
4. Garlic can be great for bone loss, according to healthline.com. Menopausal and perimenopausal women are likely to experience bone loss. They must include garlic in their diet.
5. Garlic can help you fight infectious diseases and can help you live longer.
All these benefits of garlic are enough for everyone to start its consumption today itself. And if you're, trying to lose weight, garlic can be even better for you!
(Nmami Agarwal is nutritionist at Nmami Life)
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.