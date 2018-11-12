8 Reasons Why Masturbation Is Important For Women; Lifestyle Coach Luke Coutinho Tells
According to Luke Coutinho, masturbation is a natural, normal and happy experience. He emphasises on the fact that sex and pleasure is natural to everyone.
Masturbation can help in preventing depression in people who lack sex in their life
Lack of sex, poor relations and low self-esteem are some of the major causes of health problems among women. A woman lacking these three is likely to be insecure, does not feel good about herself, which in turn leads to rapid weight gain and sometimes inability to lose weight, according to lifestyle coach Luke Coutinho in one of his recent posts on Facebook. In his post, Luke highlights the importance of masturbation in women, and its many health benefits. A person's sexual health plays a huge role in determining his/her overall health.
Luke writes in his post that women are ashamed of talking about sex, experiences of their sexual intercourse and their sexual dysfunctions. There are thousands of women who simply go on living with their sexual problems and never talk about them or deal with them medically.
Lack of healthy and satisfying sexual life can result complications in emotional and physical health and thus it is important for them to masturbate and work towards self-satisfaction.
Why is masturbation important for women?
According to Luke Coutinho, masturbation is a natural, normal and happy experience. He emphasises on the fact that sex and pleasure is natural to everyone, including women. Yes, every women has the right to pleasure.
1. Masturbation is a great way to relieve sexual tension and feel good about self.
2. While sexual intercourse and lovemaking is a respectful, beautiful and fulfilling experience, the ones who cannot get it still have all the right to pleasure - which can be achieved by masturbating.
3. Masturbation can help women achieve orgasm, which has magical effects on the body. Orgasm releases dopamine, endorphins and oxytocin in the body. All these hormones can help in boosting mood and give a natural high in the body.
4. Also, masturbation can help in preventing depression in people who lack sex and pleasure in their life.
5. Masturbation can also help women with sleep issues and those are unable to sleep. Masturbating yourself to sleep can help in getting rid of such sleep issues. Oxytocin helps relaxing the mind and body, and help in getting deep sleep at night.
6. Masturbation can also be helpful for women who experience difficulties during their period and menstrual cycle. Stimulating yourself to an orgasm results in uterine contraction, which helps in improving menstrual blood flow, while also reducing cramps and menstrual pain.
7. The act of masturbation helps in boosting a person's self-esteem, as it makes a person in engaging in building fantasies that can make him/her feel good about self. It allows people to explore themselves sexually and helps in getting comfortable with the body. It can help in exploring individual pleasure points, which can further be communicated to your partner for improving your sex life.
8. Another health benefit of masturbation is that it helps in keeping pelvic floor and muscles strong because of muscle contractions which happen during an orgasm.
During arousal, a person experiences an increase in heart rate. The skin looks more flushed and genitals swell with increased blood flow. During an orgasm, muscles in vagina, uterus and anus involuntarily contract and relax. Thus, the relieving and satisfying feeling of a release.
All in all, the idea is to say that masturbation is good for health, even women! Taking care of sexual health will help in improving overall physical and mental health.
(Luke Coutinho, Holistic Lifestyle Coach - Integrative Medicine)
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
