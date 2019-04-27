Stress And Infertility: Know The Link Between The Two
Experiencing difficulty in getting pregnant? Check your stress levels. Here's how stress affects your fertility.
High levels of stress can make it difficult to conceive
HIGHLIGHTS
- Make sure you sleep well every day
- Try to improve your sex life
- Resort to stress relieving methods to improve fertility
Infertility is an issue that has been plaguing lives of many. Infertility is nothing but the inability to reproduce or to conceive even after having unprotected sex. Poor lifestyle is one of the leading causes of infertility. If you are trying to get pregnant, then you must know that stress can be one of the many reasons you are unable to conceive. Taking stress and worrying about everything often leads to extreme stress.
How stress intervenes in the process of conceiving
Unhealthy lifestyle choices like smoking, taking drugs and regular intake of alcohol can contribute to stress and infertility.
Also read: Female Infertility: 7 Important Signs And Symptoms You Must Know
Unable to maintain the balance between work and life is another stress-causing factor in the lives of many. Working till late in the night and pushing yourself to attend early morning meetings eventually result in poor health. Living in such a schedule makes people give up on their diet and having timely meals. All these lifestyle habits can increase risk of obesity and also affect fertility.
Stress can make people get into emotional eating and bingeing on junk food. Persistent stress levels actually lead to unnecessary weight gain which eventually hamper proper ovulation and cause irregular periods too. Junk food consumption is also related to poor quality of sperms.
Stressful lives are also an important factor for lowered libido. Perpetual tension hovering over minds of people often makes sex a burden and not a stress reliever.
Also read: Fertility In Women: 8 Best Foods
How to reduce stress and improve fertility
1. It is very essential to stick to a proper sleeping pattern with at least 6 hours of sleep every day.
2. Avoid checking mails or taking business calls before going to bed or when you are with family.
3. It is important to have a healthy sex life with your partner. Regular sex in a relationship works wonders.
4. Say goodbye to habits like smoking and drinking alcohol. These can create alarming problems for you.
Also read: Male Fertility: 6 Most Useful Herbs
5. It is important to differentiate and balance work and personal life. Maintain the balance to win the fertile situation.
6. Reduce stress and indulge in things that you really enjoy. Spend time with family and friends, cook your favourite foods, watch movies or anything that makes you feel light and happy.
(Dr. Rita Bakshi, Senior Gynaecologist and IVF Expert, International Fertility Centre)
Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.