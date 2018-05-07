Fertility In Women: 8 Best Foods
One of the most important modifiable factors which affect your fertility is your diet. Digging into certain foods can boost your chances of fertility,
Conception is a tricky business and one which has much more to itself than unprotected sex
One of the most special phases in a woman's life is pregnancy. Though there are a lot of things which a mother needs to take care of while she is carrying a baby; some things need to be taken care of while trying to conceive. Conception is a tricky business and one which has much more to itself than unprotected sex. While there are some factors about conception which cannot be modified (like age and genetics), there are others which you can control. And one of the most important, modifiable factors which affect your fertility is your diet. While digging into certain foods can boost your chances of fertility, there are certain foods which can take you far from your goal. Therefore, you must keep some dietary rules in mind which can enhance your ovulatory function and help you conceive a baby faster. Studies reveal that eating the right kind of foods and following a healthy lifestyle can boost fertility by 69%.
So let's take a closer look at the top 8 foods which increase fertility in women.
1. Citrus fruits
Oranges, grapefruits, and other citrus fruits are a rich source of vitamin C, potassium, calcium folate and B vitamin which boosts the process of ovulation, thereby improving the chances of conception. They create a healthy environment for the eggs with the help of their properties. One serving of citrus fruits in a day can do it for you.
2. Green leafy vegetables
Leafy greens like spinach and kale make it to every superfood list because of their nutritional value. It's not a wonder that they made to this list as well! Calcium, iron and folate in these vegetables are the most important prenatal nutrients every woman needs. They are beneficial for the baby as well. These veggies are blessed with the ability to protect the baby from birth defects.
3. Berries
Natural antioxidants and phytnutrients in blueberries and raspberries are beneficial for both male and female fertility. Vitamin C and folate in these berries will help you on your way to conception. They also help you lose weight, which is likely to come in your way of conception if you are obese or overweight.
4. Avocados
Avocados are another great way of adding more folate to your diet. This green fruit is also a rich source of vitamin K which helps you absorb essential nutrients better. They also help you maintain hormonal balance. They are a rich source of monounsaturated fats (healthy fats). They are a rich source of vitamin E which prevents the cells from oxidative stress. It is quite beneficial for women with diabetes or PCOD.
5. Quinoa
Quinoa is a great source of proteins, folate and zinc. This gluten-free source of carbs should make up for 50% of your daily grain intake. They are a rich source of fiber which can help with constipation around your period. And swapping animal-based proteins with plant-based sources of the same can take you closer to conception. This source of complex carbs can regulate your blood sugar levels and your cycles as well.
6. Eggs
Eggs have a number of nutrients and minerals which contribute to your fertility in a positive manner. Choline and folate in this superfood reduces the risk of birth defects in the baby. But don't throw the yolk away; that's where the actual stuff is stored.
7. Walnuts
Usually, nuts are discussed as a whole for their health benefits. But you must remember that all nuts were not created equally. Walnuts possess the properties which can boost fertility in women. They are a rich source of fiber and omega 3. Magnesium in walnuts has multiple benefits when it comes to your fertility. It improves progesterone supply to the uterus and eases morning sickness symptoms during the first trimester. But they are high in calories so you must be careful about your portions.
8. Beans and lentils
Beans are another plant-based source of protein which is beneficial for female fertility. They are rich in fiber, B vitamin, folate and iron; all nutrients which are essential for fertility in women. For maximum benefits, two meals of beans and lentils should be consumed every week.
