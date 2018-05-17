Home » Men's Health » Male Fertility: 6 Best Herbs
Male Fertility: 6 Best Herbs
Male fertility problems usually are blamed upon unhealthy lifestyle habits like smoking and drinking. While some fertility issues are not easy to recover from, there are ways of improving fertility.
Male fertility is just as important for conception
Here are 6 best herbs which boost male fertility. Keep reading...1. Ginseng
The two most common causes of male infertility are low sperm motility (inability of the sperm to reach the egg) and low sperm count. Ginseng addresses both issues. If we discuss its abilities to boost sexual health, ginseng can do the following:
- Increase sex drive
- Improve performance
- Aiding erectile dysfunction
- Increasing sperm count
- Improve sperm quality
- Preserving ejaculated sperms
Male fertility: American ginseng is recommended
Photo Credit: iStock
2. Maca
Maca has the ability to boost female fertility which is why it gets a great deal of attention. It balances female hormones to improve fertility. However, this herb has the ability to boost male fertility as well. This herb effectively improves the quality of sperm (poor sperm quality being a reason of male infertility). According to a study, men who consumed maca regularly had a more motile sperm, more semen and more sperm per ejaculation.
3. Tribulus
Ayurvedic practitioners say that tribulus combined with a healthy diet and workout regime improves sperm motility and sperm count. Some studies say that the extracts of this herb help men maintain better erections. It also boosts libido in men and women. Other benefits of this herb include:
- Increased testosterone production in men
- Decreasing anti-sperm antibodies
- Treating erectile dysfunction
4. Saw palmetto
This herb has been used traditionally for boosting sexual health in men. It has also been recognized for treating impotence and other physical disabilities associated with poor sexual health in men. It nourishes every aspect of the male reproductive system. Besides this, it is also beneficial for prostate health, libido and testicular atrophy.
5. Ashwagandha
Traditionally, ashwagandha has been used to boost sexual health. It supports the endocrine system and supports its better functioning. It also boosts hormonal balance in the body. It boosts libido and improves sperm count in men. It enhances stamina and improves sexual performance as well.
Male fertility: Ashwagandha improves sperm quality
Photo Credit: iStock
6. Schisandra seed and fruit
The schisandra herb is a very powerful herb for liver health; it improves hormonal balance in the body. It boosts your immunity, endocrine and nervous system functions as well. Studies also show that this herb can improve sperm count. It allows your body to combat stress in a better way, because stress is also an important cause of male infertility.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
