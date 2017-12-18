ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Men's Health »  5 Shocking Factors To Blame For Male Infertility: Tips To Overcome It

5 Shocking Factors To Blame For Male Infertility: Tips To Overcome It

Male infertility is a recurring problem these days. Surprisingly, basic daily life habits can lead to infertility. Here's a list of tips to help you overcome this problem.
  By: DoctorNDTV | Updated: Dec 18, 2017 04:24 IST
2-Min Read
5 Shocking Factors To Blame For Male Infertility: Tips To Overcome It

Male infertility is a recurring problem these days

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Keeping a laptop on your lap for too long can lower sperm count
  2. Giving up drinking and smoking can help in controlling infertility risk
  3. Sleeplessness can interfere with the sperm production of your body

Your profession and lifestyle have an important role to play when it comes to fertility. Where this problem was believed to be a problem only for women, infertility has now become a recurring problem in men as well. Yes, they have to deal with this problem, which is considered to be a modern-day cancer. Dr. Anubha Singh, Gynecologist and IVF specialist from Shantah IVF Centre, New Delhi, explains that male fertility is affected by a number of factors. For example:

  • Sitting on a chair for too long can heat up the testicles
  • Keeping a laptop on your lap for too long can lower sperm count
  • Wearing tight trousers or pants can damage testicles
  • Smoking and drinking can also lead to infertility
  • Stress can lower sperm count

Here's how men can combat infertility:

Also read: 7 Foods To Boost Fertility In Men And Women

1. Quit drinking and smoking

Giving up drinking and smoking is one way of controlling chances of infertility. Harmful ingredients in both tobacco and alcohol can adversely affect your sperm count. These habits risk the quality and structure of your sperm.

2. Reducing stress

Stress can lower your sperm count significantly. To fight stress, you can try yoga, meditation or deep breathing. In some cases, soothing music can also help.

3. Limit weight lifting

If you are into weight lifting, it is good for your sperm concentration. However, if you are overdoing it, you need to be concerned about it. Moderate exercising can improve fertility but, too much of it can risk infertility.

4. Eating healthy food

Your diet can have a significant impact on your fertility. Consume nutritious foods like vegetables, nuts and fresh fruits to improve your sperm quality. Two most important vitamins required by men are Vitamin C and Vitamin E.

5. Sound sleep

It is important for you to sleep for seven to eight hours a day. It helps in reducing stress and restores the reproductive system as well. Sleeplessness can actually interfere with the sperm production of your body.

6. Talk to an expert

If none of these reasons are why you are dealing with infertility, seek an expert's help. An expert can recommend an infertility treatment to you with the help of simple lifestyle changes, good enough to improve chances of conception.

With inputs from ANI


RELATED STORIES

'Laptop use may affect male fertility'

'Lead may impair male fertility'


More from doctor ndtv

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------

Trending

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

HOME REMEDIES

Your Guide To Home Remedies For Knee Pain Management
Your Guide To Home Remedies For Knee Pain Management

FAQ

Read More »

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

TRENDING TOPICS

Latest stories

More »

Top Factors That Affect The Quality Of Life In Cancer Patients

Parents Of Child With Anorectal Malformation Allege That Doctors Removed Their Son's Kidney

Sleep Disorders In Women Strongly Linked To Infertility Risk

Repeating The Same Actions Can Signal An Early Onset Of Dementia: Tips To Prevent It

5 Shocking Factors To Blame For Male Infertility: Tips To Overcome It

................... Advertisement ...................

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------