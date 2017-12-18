5 Shocking Factors To Blame For Male Infertility: Tips To Overcome It
Male infertility is a recurring problem these days. Surprisingly, basic daily life habits can lead to infertility. Here's a list of tips to help you overcome this problem.
Male infertility is a recurring problem these days
HIGHLIGHTS
- Keeping a laptop on your lap for too long can lower sperm count
- Giving up drinking and smoking can help in controlling infertility risk
- Sleeplessness can interfere with the sperm production of your body
Your profession and lifestyle have an important role to play when it comes to fertility. Where this problem was believed to be a problem only for women, infertility has now become a recurring problem in men as well. Yes, they have to deal with this problem, which is considered to be a modern-day cancer. Dr. Anubha Singh, Gynecologist and IVF specialist from Shantah IVF Centre, New Delhi, explains that male fertility is affected by a number of factors. For example:
- Sitting on a chair for too long can heat up the testicles
- Keeping a laptop on your lap for too long can lower sperm count
- Wearing tight trousers or pants can damage testicles
- Smoking and drinking can also lead to infertility
- Stress can lower sperm count
Here's how men can combat infertility:
Also read: 7 Foods To Boost Fertility In Men And Women
1. Quit drinking and smoking
Giving up drinking and smoking is one way of controlling chances of infertility. Harmful ingredients in both tobacco and alcohol can adversely affect your sperm count. These habits risk the quality and structure of your sperm.
2. Reducing stress
Stress can lower your sperm count significantly. To fight stress, you can try yoga, meditation or deep breathing. In some cases, soothing music can also help.
3. Limit weight lifting
If you are into weight lifting, it is good for your sperm concentration. However, if you are overdoing it, you need to be concerned about it. Moderate exercising can improve fertility but, too much of it can risk infertility.
4. Eating healthy food
Your diet can have a significant impact on your fertility. Consume nutritious foods like vegetables, nuts and fresh fruits to improve your sperm quality. Two most important vitamins required by men are Vitamin C and Vitamin E.
5. Sound sleep
It is important for you to sleep for seven to eight hours a day. It helps in reducing stress and restores the reproductive system as well. Sleeplessness can actually interfere with the sperm production of your body.
6. Talk to an expert
If none of these reasons are why you are dealing with infertility, seek an expert's help. An expert can recommend an infertility treatment to you with the help of simple lifestyle changes, good enough to improve chances of conception.
With inputs from ANI
-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------