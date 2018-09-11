Have You Heard Of Pseudo Grains? Here's Everything You Should Know About It
Pseudo grains are superior to cereal grains in numerous ways. Unlike wheat and rye they are gluten free. They are rich in carbohydrates and have other essential nutrients like iron and vitamin B.
Pseudo grains and their nutritional value
HIGHLIGHTS
- Pseudo grains are high protein, gluten free plants
- Buckwheat boosts immunity and helps in digestion
- Amaranth is high in fiber hence promotes weight loss
According to nutrionist Monisha, a Delhi-based nutritionist ''pseudo grains are high in protein, gluten free plants that can actually be used in the place of whole grains to provide nutritional benefits.'' Pseudo grains are superior to cereal grains in numerous ways. Unlike wheat and rye they are gluten free. They are rich in carbohydrates, fibre and have other essential nutrients like calcium, manganese, iron and vitamin B. She further adds, pseudo grains are now trending and are slowly finding their way into diet in the shape of Quinoa salad , quinoa pizza , buckwheat tikka and amaranth tikki.
Also read: Lectin Foods: All You Need To Know About This Protein
So, here we are with 3 pseudo grains that speed up your journey to good health:
1. Amaranth: Packed with vitamins, minerals, anti oxidants and proteins this grain works well with other grains as well. One serving of amaranth fulfills your daily requirement of manganese that supports in the smooth functioning of the brain. The grain due to high fiber content aids weight loss and due to high anti oxidant content protects you from heart diseases and cancer. It is high in vitamins A, C and E, phosphorus and potassium.
2. Quinoa: Anciently believed to be sacred, vegetarians do need to worship this high protein grain that provides all the essential amino acids and is regarded as a complete protein. And what's more? The grain is gluten free and also helps in controlling the blood sugar levels. It is protein rich providing all the essential amino acids, vitamins and minerals which is beneficial for the overall health.
Also read: Quinoa Or Indian Grains: Which One Is Healthier For Weight Loss?
3. Buckwheat: It is not just nutritious, it also helps to prevent heart diseases, lower cholesterol levels, diabetes and asthma. It boosts immunity and helps in digestion. Moreover, it a good source of manganese, protein and vital vitamins like A and B. So what are you waiting for ? Ditch the pill and get the wheat. Trust me it's worth your buck!
Also read: Whole Grains Can Help Reduce Risk Of Colon Cancer: Report
(Monisha Ashokan is a clinical nutritionist at Nourish Me, Delhi)
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.