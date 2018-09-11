ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Nutrition »  Have You Heard Of Pseudo Grains? Here's Everything You Should Know About It

Have You Heard Of Pseudo Grains? Here's Everything You Should Know About It

Pseudo grains are superior to cereal grains in numerous ways. Unlike wheat and rye they are gluten free. They are rich in carbohydrates and have other essential nutrients like iron and vitamin B.
  By: DoctorNDTV  Updated: Sep 11, 2018 11:21 IST
2-Min Read
Have You Heard Of Pseudo Grains? Here

Pseudo grains and their nutritional value

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Pseudo grains are high protein, gluten free plants
  2. Buckwheat boosts immunity and helps in digestion
  3. Amaranth is high in fiber hence promotes weight loss

According to nutrionist Monisha, a Delhi-based nutritionist ''pseudo grains are high in protein, gluten free plants that can actually be used in the place of whole grains to provide nutritional benefits.'' Pseudo grains are superior to cereal grains in numerous ways. Unlike wheat and rye they are gluten free. They are rich in carbohydrates, fibre and have other essential nutrients like calcium, manganese, iron and vitamin B.  She further adds, pseudo grains are now trending and are slowly finding their way into diet in the shape of Quinoa salad , quinoa pizza , buckwheat tikka and amaranth tikki.

Also read: Lectin Foods: All You Need To Know About This Protein

So, here we are with 3 pseudo grains that speed up your journey to good health:


RELATED STORIES

Whole Grains Can Help Reduce Risk Of Colon Cancer: Report

A recent report released by the American Institute for Cancer Research (AICR) and The World Cancer Research Fund (WCRF) suggests that the consumption of whole grains (including brown rice and whole-wheat bread) could considerably help reduce the risk of colon cancer.

Healthy diet trims breast cancer risk

Consuming more of vegetables and whole grains, and less alcohol lowers the chances of developing breast cancer.

1. Amaranth: Packed with vitamins, minerals, anti oxidants and proteins this grain works well with other grains as well. One serving of amaranth fulfills your daily requirement of manganese that supports in the smooth functioning of the brain. The grain due to high fiber content aids weight loss and due to high anti oxidant content protects you from heart diseases and cancer. It is high in vitamins A, C and E, phosphorus and potassium.

hvqd4o2

One serving of amaranth fulfills your daily requirement of manganese that supports in the smooth functioning of the brain.
Photo Credit: iStock

2. Quinoa: Anciently believed to be sacred, vegetarians do need to worship this high protein grain that provides all the essential amino acids and is regarded as a complete protein. And what's more? The grain is gluten free and also helps in controlling the blood sugar levels. It is protein rich providing all the essential amino acids, vitamins and minerals which is beneficial for the overall health.

c4ra5qvo

It is protein rich providing all the essential amino acids
Photo Credit: iStock

Also read: Quinoa Or Indian Grains: Which One Is Healthier For Weight Loss?

3. Buckwheat: It is not just nutritious, it also helps to prevent heart diseases, lower cholesterol levels, diabetes and asthma. It boosts immunity and helps in digestion. Moreover, it a good source of manganese, protein and vital vitamins like A and B. So what are you waiting for ? Ditch the pill and get the wheat. Trust me it's worth your buck!

e99q9nto

Buckwheat boosts immunity and helps in digestion
Photo Credit: iStock

Also read: Whole Grains Can Help Reduce Risk Of Colon Cancer: Report

(Monisha Ashokan is a clinical nutritionist at Nourish Me, Delhi)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

 

Home Remedies

Do You Have A Drooping Eyelid (Ptosis)? Everything You Should Know About It
Do You Have A Drooping Eyelid (Ptosis)? Everything You Should Know About It

................... Advertisement ...................

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Are Rising Temperatures Responsible For Increased Childhood Viral Infections?

'Black Hairy Tongue' Is An Actual Medical Condition, And It Looks As Weird As It Sounds

Want To Trick Yourself Into More Exercise? Yeah, Good Luck With That

Toddler Receives Mother's Kidney, Part Of Liver In Pioneering Transplant

Claire Wineland, Who Inspired Millions On Youtube Chronicling Her Cystic Fibrosis Battle, Dies After Lung Transplant

................... Advertisement ...................

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------
TRENDING DISEASES
TRENDING DISEASES
TRENDING DISEASES
TRENDING DISEASES