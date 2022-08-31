Nutritionist Lovneet Batra Shares Health Benefits Of Whole Grains
Nutritionist Lovneet Batra throws light on certain health benefits of whole grains.
Whole grains help manage blood sugar levels
Whole grains are a storehouse of complex carbohydrates as well as key vitamins and minerals that are essential for the body. And as a food group with many benefits, it is important to incorporate them into your diet. This should be easy as there are several options when it comes to whole grains.
Some of the most popular whole grains include barley, brown rice, buckwheat, millet, oatmeal, and popcorn among others. Now, nutritionist Lovneet Batra shares a post on Instagram listing some important health benefits of whole grains. In the caption, Lovneet Batra writes, “You've likely heard that whole grains are so much healthier than refined grains but probably you don't have an idea why they are touted as the storehouse of good health."
Nutritionist Lovneet Batra mentions the following points about whole grains:
1. Manage sugar levels
It is believed that whole grains have a low glycaemic index. Therefore, they help manage blood glucose levels in the body. It's equally important to supply the body with the key nutrients needed for managing blood sugar levels, the nutritionist said. Whole grains are packed with minerals such as magnesium and chromium, phytochemicals, organic acids, and enzyme inhibitors along with high fibre content. All of these nutrients work together toward making blood sugar level stable.
2. Supports heart health
Lovneet Batra states that as per studies, intake of whole grain and bran are related to a 16-30% lower risk of cardiovascular and coronary heart disease. Apart from this, certain compounds like fiber, vitamin K, and antioxidants, in the wholegrain can reduce your risk of stroke.
3. Regulates hormonal imbalances
Consuming whole grains will help you in supporting hormonal balance in the body. They contain compounds called lignans that may help you achieve a better hormonal balance. These grains are also loaded with vitamin B6 which is thought to play a useful role in managing hormones and alleviating premenstrual symptoms like bloating, mood swings, and period pains.
4. Reduces chronic inflammation
These days, many people are facing health issues related to inflammation, says Lovneet Batra. It is, in fact, at the root of many chronic diseases as per the nutritionist. It has been reported that whole grain foods affect serum levels of inflammatory cytokines.
So, make sure that you add healthy whole grains to your daily diet.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
