Whole Grains Can Help Reduce Risk Of Colon Cancer: Report
A recent report released by the American Institute for Cancer Research (AICR) and The World Cancer Research Fund (WCRF) suggests that the consumption of whole grains (including brown rice and whole-wheat bread) could considerably help reduce the risk of colon cancer.
Whole Grains Can Protect You From The Risks Of Colon Cancer
HIGHLIGHTS
- Colon cancer is the 4th most common form of cancer in the world
- Processed meats may raise your chances of catching colon cancer
- Whole grains help reduce risk of colon cancer
Processed meats, on the contrary could however raise your chances of catching this dreadful cancer.
More specifically, three daily servings or about 90 grams of whole grains consumed daily could help reduce risk of colorectal cancer by about 17%. Data available on diet, weight, and lifestyle of around 29 million people was analysed (out of which around 2,47,000 suffered from colon cancer).
"Colorectal cancer is one of the most common cancers, yet this report demonstrates there is a lot people can do to dramatically lower their risk," says Dr. Edward L. Giovannucci, a lead report author, and a professor of nutrition and epidemiology at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health in Boston, MA. It is important to note that colon cancer is the 4th most common form of cancer in the world.
The main purpose of this report is to evaluate how lifestyle and dietary changes can help reduce the risk of this deadly cancer. According to Dr. Giovannucci. "The findings from this comprehensive report are robust and clear: diet and lifestyle have a major role in colorectal cancer." The report also finds that physical activity on a daily basis, lesser consumption of alcohol, and staying in shape are some of the factors that can also significantly help in keeping yourself away from the risk of colon cancer.
Alice Bender, Director of Nutrition Programs at the American Institute for Cancer Research (AICR) says, "Replacing some of your refined grains with whole grains and eating mostly plant foods, such as fruits, vegetables, and beans, will give you a diet packed with cancer-protective compounds and help you manage your weight, which is so important to lower risk." "When it comes to cancer there are no guarantees, but it's clear now there are choices you can make and steps you can take to lower your risk of colorectal and other cancers," says Bender.
The report is available online and is a part of the Continuous Update Project (CUP), which overlooks and analyses research on cancer prevention and concludes findings on how weight, diet and physical activity can reduce the risk of developing cancer. — AFP-Relax-news
