Protein Deficiency: 7 Serious Signs That You Are Not Eating Enough Proteins
Protein deficiencies bring with them a wide range of health problems and the most prominent one is kwashiorkor. Take note of some other important signs of a protein deficiency.
Only a few nutrients are as important as proteins
Only a few nutrients are as important as proteins. Proteins are the building blocks of life, from your hormones to muscles, every single component in your body needs protein, and you simply cannot afford to be deficient in this macronutrient. Protein deficiencies bring with them a wide range of health problems and the most prominent one is kwashiorkor. Protein deficiencies can affect your bodily functions to quite an extent; this is why the symptoms of this condition are many. Some of the symptoms of this condition start to show even when deficiency is just marginal. If your protein intake is low on an infrequent basis, the symptoms will not be quite relevant. However, if you consistently consume too less proteins, the symptoms will become more prominent.
So here's a list of 7 serious signs of a protein deficiency you must be aware of.
1. Edema
Edema is a condition characterized by unexplained swelling of the skin due to water retention. This condition is a classic sign of protein deficiency. Edema is a sign of excessive protein deficiency so if you are noticing this symptom, take it seriously and check your protein levels right away.
2. Anemia
Anemia is a condition wherein your body fails to produce adequate levels of red blood cells. Your risk of anemia increases when you are deficient in proteins. A protein deficiency can also place you at risk of vitamin B12 and folate deficiencies. This can lower your blood pressure and make you prone to fatigue.
3. Hair loss
Protein is an essential component of hair; it promotes the growth of longer and stronger hair. So when you go deficient in this essential macronutrient, your hair becomes weak, brittle and starts falling.
4. Slow healing
If you have suffered a cut or an injury and it is not healing easily, then that could be because of a protein deficiency. Due to the deficiency of protein, the muscles do not get the required for muscle repair.
5. Increased appetite
When a person aims at weight loss, he or she sticks to a high-protein diet. Proteins are known to induce a sense of satiety which cuts down on calorie intake. But when a person is deficient in proteins, his or her appetite increases.
6. Greater risk of fractures
Both bones and muscles are affected by protein deficiencies. Proteins are extremely essential for stronger bones. They enhance the absorption of calcium which keeps the bones strong. People who stick to a high-protein diet have a 69% lower risk of fractures.
7. Increased frequency of cold
Proteins are extremely important for your body especially when it comes to building antibodies and strengthening the immune system. So when a person is deficient in proteins, the immune system becomes weak and the risk of suffering from a cold increases. Besides this, cold starts to reoccur.
