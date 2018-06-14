Breast Milk Can Prevent Food Allergies, Says Study
Researchers says that a unique composition of complex sugars in breast milk may help in the prevention future food allergies in childhood. Click here to know more.
Breastfed infants have a lower risk for a variety of medical conditions
HIGHLIGHTS
- Human milk oligosaccharides is a compound only found breast milk
- Human milk oligosaccharides help in development of infant gut
- Breast-fed infants did not display sensitization to food allergens
They are not actually digestible by infants, but act as a prebiotic to help guide development of the infant gut microbiota -- a key influencer of allergic disease.
In the study, published in the journal Allergy, skin prick tests, at one year of age, showed that breast-fed infants did not display sensitisation to food allergens.
"A positive test is not necessarily proof of an allergy, but does indicate a heightened sensitivity," said Meghan Azad, Assistant Professor at the University of Manitoba in Winnipeg, Canada.
"Sensitisations during infancy don't always persist into later childhood, but they are important clinical indicators and strong predictors of future allergic disease."
Previous studies showed that breastfed infants have a lower risk for a variety of medical conditions, such as wheezing, infections, asthma and obesity.
In the study, the team analysed milk samples and data from 421 infants and mothers.
The researchers did not an individual HMO associated with food sensitisation, but the overall HMO composition appeared to play a role.
