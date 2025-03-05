Add Figs To Your Diet Today To Achieve These Health Benefits
Below we share a list of health benefits you can achieve from consuming figs.
Figs promote digestive health, regulate blood sugar levels, and support heart health
Figs also known as anjeer are small, pear-shaped fruits that grow on the Ficus carica tree, belonging to the mulberry family. They have a soft, sweet flesh filled with tiny edible seeds and can be consumed fresh or dried. Figs have been valued for centuries in various cultures for their rich taste and medicinal properties. They are packed with essential nutrients, including fibre, vitamins, minerals such as calcium, magnesium, potassium, iron, and antioxidants. These components contribute to their numerous health benefits, making them a great addition to a balanced diet. In this article, we share a list of health benefits you can achieve from consuming figs.
Here's how you can achieve health benefits from figs
1. Supports digestive health
Figs are an excellent source of dietary fibre, which aids digestion by adding bulk to stools and preventing constipation. The natural prebiotics in figs help nourish gut-friendly bacteria, improving overall gut health.
2. Regulates blood sugar levels
Despite their natural sweetness, figs have compounds that help improve insulin sensitivity and regulate blood sugar levels. The fibre in figs slows down glucose absorption, preventing sudden spikes in blood sugar. However, dried figs should be consumed in moderation due to their higher sugar concentration.
3. Boosts heart health
Figs contain potassium, which helps regulate blood pressure by balancing sodium levels in the body. Additionally, the antioxidants in figs reduce oxidative stress and inflammation, preventing heart disease and lowering bad cholesterol (LDL).
4. Strengthens bones
Figs are rich in calcium, magnesium, and phosphorus, essential minerals that support bone density and reduce the risk of osteoporosis. These nutrients work together to maintain strong bones and prevent age-related bone loss.
5. Aids in weight management
The fibre in figs keeps you feeling full for longer, reducing overeating and cravings. This makes them a healthy snack option for those looking to manage their weight. However, portion control is important, especially with dried figs, as they are calorie-dense.
6. Enhances skin health
Figs contain antioxidants like flavonoids and polyphenols, which fight free radical damage and slow down skin aging. The vitamins in figs help improve skin elasticity, hydration, and overall glow. Figs are also used in skincare treatments to treat acne and dark spots.
7. Supports immune function
Rich in antioxidants and vitamin C, figs help strengthen the immune system by combating infections and reducing inflammation. Their antibacterial properties also support overall health by fighting harmful pathogens.
8. Improves reproductive health
Figs have been traditionally used to enhance fertility and reproductive health. They contain iron and essential nutrients that support hormone balance and increase libido in both men and women.
9. Aids in detoxification
Figs act as a natural detoxifier by helping the liver and kidneys eliminate toxins from the body. The fibre in figs promotes regular bowel movements, flushing out waste and reducing the risk of bloating and digestive discomfort.
10. Promotes healthy vision
Figs contain vitamin A and lutein, essential for maintaining good eye health. These nutrients protect against age-related macular degeneration and improve night vision by keeping the retina healthy.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
