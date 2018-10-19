World Osteoporosis Day 2018: This Is What You Should Eat If You Have Weak Bones
World Osteoporosis Day 2018: Osteoporosis is a chronic bone disease that occurs when the bones become weak and may break from a fall or, in serious cases, from sneezing or minor bumps.
World Osteoporosis Day (WOD) is observed on October 20 annually.
HIGHLIGHTS
World Osteoporosis Day (WOD) is observed on the October 20 annually. This significant day is dedicated to increase the global awareness of the prevention, symptoms, diagnosis and treatment of osteoporosis and metabolic bone disease. The day was organized by the International Osteoporosis Foundation (IOF). The aim of World Osteoporosis Day is to promote worldwide awareness of osteoporosis and fragility fractures. It also encourages individuals to recognize symptoms, risk factors and primary causes, including fractures, and to seek bone density testing and treatment if required. The day emphasizes on nutrition and exercise as a part of for strong bones.
Osteoporosis is a chronic bone disease that occurs when the bones become weak and may break from a fall or, in serious cases, from sneezing or minor bumps. Osteoporosis is often called the silent disease which general means "porous bone." Generally, healthy bone looks like a honeycomb. When osteoporosis occurs, the holes and spaces in the bones are much larger than in a healthy bone. Osteoporotic bones have lost density or mass and contain abnormal tissue structure. As bones become weak they are more likely to break. Osteoporotic bone breaks are most likely to occur in the hip, spine or wrist, but other bones of the body can also break. In addition to causing constant pain, osteoporosis causes some patients to lose height or their spine starts curving. When osteoporosis affects vertebrae, or the bones of the spine, it often leads to a stooped or hunched posture. It may also limit mobility.
The food that you eat can have a huge impact on your bones. Foods that contribute to bone strength are rich in calcium, vitamin D and other nutrients. Healthy eating habits and right food choices can help maintain strong bones.
Below are listed top 5 foods for strong bones:
1. Fruits and vegetables:
A diet with more vegetables and fruits will lead to stronger bones. These foods are generally low in calories and fat. Not to mention they are high in fiber and contain essential vitamins and minerals. They also contain phytochemicals; substances that can help protect you against a variety of diseases, including osteoporosis. Apart from this fruits and vegetables are excellent sources of magnesium, potassium, and vitamins C, K and A which play an important role in maintaining bone health. Eat a fresh vegetable or fruit salad, include them into your soups or simply make fresh homemade juices.
2. Dairy products:
Calcium is extremely important for bone health. The mineral; calcium is an important building block of bone. It helps prevent bone loss and osteoporotic fractures in older people. Include dairy products like milk, yogurt, buttermilk, cottage cheese, cheese and tofu in your diet for adequate calcium.
3. Proteins:
Proteins are essential for strong muscles and for the daily wear and tear of the tissue. Therefore, a high-protein is necessary for strong bones. Foods rich in protein include meat, seafood, chicken, milk, eggs, cheese, lentils and whole grains.
4. Vitamin D:
Vitamin D helps with calcium absorption and the function of bone cells. Food sources and supplements, like fatty fish, egg yolk, pork and cheese should form an important part of your healthy diet.
5. Legumes:
Pulses are loaded with proteins and should be part of your balanced diet if you have weak bones. Lentils like beans and chickpeas offer several health benefits help in building bone density. Cooked lentils contain high amounts of potassium, which helps to control blood pressure and blood sugar levels. Also, lentils along with rice and a dollop of ghee make a perfect wholesome meal rich in proteins.
