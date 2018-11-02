Can Fermented Dairy Products Protect Against Heart Attacks?
A new study has found that fermented dairy products like yogurt and sour milk can offer protection against heart attacks. Read below to know some health benefits of fermented dairy products.
Examples of fermented dairy products include kefir, yogurt and sour milk
HIGHLIGHTS
- Fermented dairy products like buttermilk can help in improving hydration
- Sour cream can be include in low carb diet
- Kefir can help in improving digestion
A new study has found that fermented dairy products like yogurt and sour milk can offer protection against heart attacks. The study, published in University of Eastern Finland, found that men who ate lots of fermented dairy products were found to be at reduced risks of coronary heart diseases, as compared to men who ate lesser of these products. On the other hand, high consumption of non-fermented dairy products was found to be linked with high risk of incident coronary heart disease.
Some of the earlier studies found that fermented dairy products had positive effects of blood lipid profiles and risk of heart disease.
However, consumption of fermented dairy products has to be in controlled amounts as high consumption can have adverse effects and increase risk of incidence coronary heart disease.
The study provides evidence on health benefits of fermented dairy products over non-fermented dairy products.
Some common examples fermented dairy products kefir, sour milk and fermented buttermilk.
Following are health benefits of some popular fermented dairy products:
1. Kefir
Kefir is prepared with the help of kefir fungi. It contains all groups of main and micronutrients suitable proportions. Fat content in kefir is beneficial for children's health. It is easier to digest and causes fewer allergies as compared to fresh milk.
2. Fermented buttermilk
Buttermilk is a great drink for maintaining hydration levels in the body. Sour buttermilk is known to stimulate functioning of gastrointestinal tract of people who suffer from stomach hypoacidity. People suffering from digestion problems can benefit by including buttermilk in their diet. Intake of buttermilk on an empty stomach can help in improving digestion.
3. Sour milk
Sour milk is easy to digest and causes lesser allergic reactions as compared to fresh milk. People who face problems in digesting milk sugar can resort to sour milk for its benefits on digestion. Sour milk is rich in B Vitamins, and also contains phosphorus, potassium, sulphur, sodium and magnesium compounds. Sour milk can also be helpful in avoiding constipation.
4. Sour cream
Sour cream is widely used and contains good and healthy fats. People on a low carb or keto diet can include sour cream in their diet as well. However, its consumption needs to be checked since its high in calories. Sour cream contains Vitamin A, which is an essential vitamin for eye health. It is also a good source of calcium.
Hence proved! Fermented dairy products are a must for you in case you want to prevent heart attacks, digestion problems and numerous other health conditions.
(With inputs from ANI)
