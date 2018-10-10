World Mental Health Day 2018: Enhance Your Mental Health By Drinking This Traditional Drink Every Morning
Some common benefits of amla juice are treating cough and cold,regulating blood sugar levels, aiding in digestion, lowering cholesterol levels and treating respiratory infections.
Amla is rich in Vitamin C, polyphenols and antioxidants
Indian gooseberry or popularly known as amla provides a number of health benefits because of the virtue of nutrients present in it. Amla is rich in Vitamin C, polyphenols and antioxidants. It also contains essential minerals and vitamins such as calcium, iron, potassium and carotene. These vital nutrients are not only integral to our body's overall health but it can also help prevent many common and widespread diseases. Some common benefits of amla juice are treating cough and cold, regulating blood sugar levels, aiding in digestion, lowering cholesterol levels and treating respiratory infections. It also minimizes signs of aging, better skin and hair, cures bleeding nose, prevents chronic illnesses, boosts the immune system and promotes growth and development, among others. You can consume it in the form of powder, pickles, juice or simply eat raw.
Have a look at top 5 health benefits of amla juice include:
1. Weight management:
People who want to shed those extra kilos should definitely add amla to their diet. Moreover, amla is great for boosting metabolism, thereby leading to the reduction of fat accumulation in the body. It is rich in fibre which helps in keeping the stomach full for a longer period of time. Hence, amla juice is a must for people who are trying to lose weight. As an added benefit, drink fresh amla juice every morning empty stomach.
2. Eye sight:
For improved eye health incorporate amla into your diet. It can improve eye sight and can also prevent age-related macular degeneration. The antioxidants present in amla protect the eye retina from oxidative stress and reducing the risk associated with cataract. For better results, you should soak amla in water and wash the eyes with the mixture to improve your eyesight.
3. Mental health:
Amla improves the nerve health by facilitating proper flow of blood. Regular consumption of amla improves cognitive function, increasing concentration and memory. It also protects the nerve cells from free radical damage, preventing certain brain related diseases like dementia and Alzheimer's. The high amount of iron in amla facilitates oxygen transportation thereby preventing brain degeneration.
4. Controlling blood sugar levels:
To all the diabetic patients out there! Amla juice has the ability to regulate blood sugar levels, which can help manage their diabetes and also prevent sudden drops and spikes. Additionally amla also gives an ideal boost their energy levels.
5. Fight infections:
The antibacterial properties of amla help the body to fight against several bacterial, fungal and viral infections, making the body more resistant to diseases. As mentioned above, it strengthens the immune system by removing toxins from the body. It is also beneficial for the defense mechanism of the body.
