ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Living Healthy »  Amla - A Treasure Of Health Benefits

Amla - A Treasure Of Health Benefits

Amla is one of the most important foods in Ayurvedic medicine and is a storehouse of vitamins and minerals which are essential for the body.
  By: DoctorNDTV | Updated: Oct 30, 2017 12:00 IST
2-Min Read
Amla - A Treasure Of Health Benefits

Amla has numerous vitamins and minerals essential for the body.

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Amla helps in preventing diseases.
  2. Amla is a great source of Vitamin C.
  3. Regular consumption of Amla prevents damage caused by alcohol in body.
If you have grown up in an Indian household, Amla (or gooseberry) is a fruit that you're rather familiar with. A powerhouse of health, it is one of the pertinent foods in the Ayurvedic system. In fact, if you you compare it to acai berry, it has double the amount of antioxidants and almost 17 times that of the pomegranate! The essential minerals and vitamins that it contains, are not only integral to our body's well-being, but are also indispensable to preventing and managing some of the most common and widespread diseases. Amla truly provides us with a treasure of health benefits and uses. Some include:

It helps cure colds and sore throats as it is a very rich source of vitamin C. Take about 2 teaspoons of amla powder and mix it with honey and consume this 3-4 times a day for immediate and effective results.

  • As it is rich in fiber, it also helps relieve constipation.
  • If taken in liquid form, amla can also cure mouth ulcers. Dilute amla juice in half a cup of water and gargle.
  • Amla also helps in reducing arthritis-related pain. Snack on dried amla or have it fresh and raw. Both work.
  • If you are dieting, try including amla in your diet as it improves metabolism and aids in faster digestion.
  • It helps reduce blood sugar, and fight against heart disease.
  • Regular consumption of Amla can ward off the ill effects that alcohol has on your liver. It also prevents the oxidative damage that is usually caused by it.
  • Want to know how to incorporate it into your daily routine? Here are some simple ways:
  • It is best to have amla juice first thing in the morning. Have a small portion (20-30 ml) diluted in a glass of water. You can choose to mix a bit of lemon juice and honey as well.
  • Try mixing amla juice with jamun (Indian blackberry) and karela juice (bitter gourd) to manage diabetes better.
  • If you have amla powder, warm a cup of milk on the stove, add 1 tbsp of amla powder and stir thoroughly with a spoon. You can add 1 tbsp of honey to taste as well.
  • To consume fresh amla, eat it alone or dip it in honey, since amla has a very sour taste. 


Trending

................... Advertisement ...................

   

HOME REMEDIES

Use This Magical Leaf For No More Joint Pains And Headaches
Use This Magical Leaf For No More Joint Pains And Headaches

FAQ

Read More »

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

TRENDING TOPICS

Latest stories

More »

Mums-To-Be, Sleeping On Your Back May Increase Risk Of Stillbirth!

Hospital Charges Rs 18 Lakh For A 15-Day Treatment, Girl Succumbs To Dengue

Irrational Use Of Antibiotics Can Be Hazardous: Expert Advice

These Squirrels Provide Clues For Treating Stroke-Related Brain Damage

This New Protein Can Control The Spread Of Cancer

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------