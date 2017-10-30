Home » Living Healthy » Amla - A Treasure Of Health Benefits
Amla - A Treasure Of Health Benefits
Amla is one of the most important foods in Ayurvedic medicine and is a storehouse of vitamins and minerals which are essential for the body.
Amla has numerous vitamins and minerals essential for the body.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Amla helps in preventing diseases.
- Amla is a great source of Vitamin C.
- Regular consumption of Amla prevents damage caused by alcohol in body.
It helps cure colds and sore throats as it is a very rich source of vitamin C. Take about 2 teaspoons of amla powder and mix it with honey and consume this 3-4 times a day for immediate and effective results.
- As it is rich in fiber, it also helps relieve constipation.
- If taken in liquid form, amla can also cure mouth ulcers. Dilute amla juice in half a cup of water and gargle.
- Amla also helps in reducing arthritis-related pain. Snack on dried amla or have it fresh and raw. Both work.
- If you are dieting, try including amla in your diet as it improves metabolism and aids in faster digestion.
- It helps reduce blood sugar, and fight against heart disease.
- Regular consumption of Amla can ward off the ill effects that alcohol has on your liver. It also prevents the oxidative damage that is usually caused by it.
- Want to know how to incorporate it into your daily routine? Here are some simple ways:
- It is best to have amla juice first thing in the morning. Have a small portion (20-30 ml) diluted in a glass of water. You can choose to mix a bit of lemon juice and honey as well.
- Try mixing amla juice with jamun (Indian blackberry) and karela juice (bitter gourd) to manage diabetes better.
- If you have amla powder, warm a cup of milk on the stove, add 1 tbsp of amla powder and stir thoroughly with a spoon. You can add 1 tbsp of honey to taste as well.
- To consume fresh amla, eat it alone or dip it in honey, since amla has a very sour taste.
Comments