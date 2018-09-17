Can You Treat Conjunctivitis At Home? Some Quick Home Remedies For Pink Eye
A blood vessel in your conjunctiva, thin membrane that lines part of your eye, becomes inflamed. This gives your eye the red or pink color that is commonly associated with conjunctivitis.
The humble milk can have a soothing effect on your eyes.
Conjunctivitis which is commonly known as "pink eye," is an infection or swelling in the outer membrane of your eyeball. A blood vessel in your conjunctiva, thin membrane that lines part of your eye, becomes inflamed. This gives your eye either red or pink colour that is commonly associated with conjunctivitis. Conjunctivitis can lead to itchiness, discomfort and constant tearing. Allergies, eye infection, viruses, or bacteria can cause conjunctivitis. It makes one or both of your eyes red, watery and itchy. The affected eye will drain a lot or have a of white or yellowish discharge. The symptoms may last a week or ten days, maybe longer.
Some common symptoms of conjunctivitis are:
- pink-or red eyes
- gritty feeling in your eyes
- watery or thick discharge that builds up on your eyes
- itchiness in your eyes
- watery eyes
Some home remedies that can treat conjunctivitis:
1. Salt water wash: Salt is widely known for its antiseptic properties. So it goes without saying that it will help you with your pink eye. Add one teaspoon of salt in one cup of boiling water. Let the salt dissolve completely and allow the water to cool down. You can use this eyewash several times a day.
2. Milk: The humble milk can have a soothing effect on your eyes. Dip some cotton in cold milk and place them on your eyes. This will give you comfort. You can also use warm milk as a hot compress or to wash your eyes. If you are using warm milk as eyewash, test it on your skin before so that you do not burn your eyes.
3. Honey: Since time immemorial, honey has been used for its antibacterial and antibiotic properties. You can mix three tablespoons of honey in two cups of water. Boil the mixture and let it cool. Use this honey eyewash to rinse your eyes. It will alleviate the symptoms and speed up the healing process.
4. Cucumber: This is one of the most common and effective natural remedies for pink eye that treats eye irritation and inflammation. Cut two slices of cucumber and place them in ice cold water for about ten minutes. Then, place these cucumber slices on your closed eyelids. Trust me, it will relieve you from pain.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
