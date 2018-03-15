6 Best Home Remedies For Respiratory Tract Infections
Home remedies for respiratory tract infections are simple and hassle-free techniques which can be practiced at home easily.
A viral infection in the respiratory tract is known as an RTI or respiratory tract infection. This one is a viral infection of the upper respiratory tract including the sinuses, tranchea, larynx and pharynx. Such infections spread easily to one another. They include symptoms like wheezing, running nose, congestion, cough, scratchy and sore throat and more. You can opt for medication for such infections which cause inflammation in your respiratory tract. But these medicines tend to make you sleepy and inefficient at work. This is when you can make use of home remedies for respiratory tract infections.
These home remedies are the most natural ways of dealing with such problems can be performed at home and without any hassle whatsoever. Here we enlist 6 most effective home remedies for respiratory tract infections. Take a look.
1. Inhaling steam
This one is definitely the best home remedy for respiratory tract infections. All you need to do is boil one litre of water and add a piece of camphor to it. Now inhale this steam for 10 to 15 minutes. It will help in clearing blocked respiratory tracts by melting mucus membranes. It is a natural treatment for nasal congestion which relieves and lubricates your respiratory tract. However, it is not recommended for kids, pregnant women or any person with high blood pressure.
2. Salt water gargle
Gargling every morning with warm salt water can be beneficial for your respiratory tract. It is an effective home remedy for relieving an irritated nose and throat. It helps in thinning the mucus, thereby making it easier for you to expel it. All you need to do is take a glass of lukewarm water and add one teaspoon of salt to it. Now dissolve the salt in this and gargle with this every morning. You could also try preparing this solution, putting it into your nostrils and passing it through your nose every day to clear the nasal passages.
3. Ginger
You name the ailment and ginger is the solution. And for respiratory problems, it is one of the most effective home remedies. Antiviral, antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory properties of ginger effectively fight the root cause of the respiratory tract infection. You can chew a few slices of ginger every day with some salt. You could also drink ginger tea by boiling a few slices of ginger in water.
4. Honey
Kids who are suffering from a respiratory tract infection can get relief by consuming honey. Steam therapy is not recommended for such kids but honey's antibacterial properties can help in killing the infection-causing bacteria. You can give honey to your kids in many ways. Add a lemon's juice to a glass of warm water with some honey and give them this drink twice or thrice a day. You could also give them two spoons of honey in a glass of milk for the same effect.
Take some early morning sunlight for relief. Sometimes, a vitamin D deficiency could also lead to such infections. Sit in the sun for a few minutes to get enough vitamin D. Just be sure to sit in the early morning sunlight as it is not as strong and harsh as the rest of the day. You may even take vitamin D supplements but only when your doctor recommends it to you.
6. Eucalyptus
Eucalyptus could also help in providing relief. Boil a few eucalyptus leaves in some water and inhale its steam. You could also try sniffing some eucalyptus oil for clearing nasal congestion.
Photo Credit: iStock
Disclaimer: This content including advice providesgeneric information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.