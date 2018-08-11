Super Flexible Kangana Ranaut's Fitness Secrets Revealed!
Besides being an incredible actress, Kangana Ranaut is a fitness freak as well. Here's a sneak peek into the Queen's workout regime.
Being Kangana Ranaut is not a child's play!
HIGHLIGHTS
- Kangana Ranaut is very firm about her workout schedules
- She swears by yoga to stay in shape and for flexibility
- Kangana Ranaut is a non-vegetarian turned vegetarian
It takes some deal of guts and a great deal of talent to be Kangana Ranaut in Bollywood! From the wide range of controversies to the long list of awards that this actress has in her name, Kangana Ranaut has established herself as indeed one of the most popular peeps of the B-town. With brilliant movies like Tanu Weds Manu series and Queen, Kangana has already taken 3 national firm awards in her name and there's so much more to come for this incredible actress. But Kangana Ranaut has so much more to herself; the actress is a fitness freak too. Yes, getting those excellent curves and super flexible body isn't a child's play. For getting a lean and sculpted body like Kangana's, one needs to follow a balanced, controlled diet and a firm workout schedule.
Kangana's workout regime
Kangana Ranaut is quite firm about her workout regime. The actress hits the gym 5 days a week, one to two hours each day. Her fitness regime includes strength and weight training, yoga and cardio. Exercises like pull-ups, push-ups, squats and German sets are a part of her regular workout regime. Besides this, Kangaga relies on yoga for flexibility to quite an extent. 45 minutes of yoga in a day helps her stay in shape and allows her to relax her mind as well.
Some additional workouts tips from Kangana Ranaut
The Queen of Bollywood gives some additional workout tips for her fans.
1. Stick to a healthy and balanced diet
2. Avoid junk foods
3. Indulge occasionally
4. Do yoga and meditation for mental health
Kangana Ranaut's diet plan
Kangana Ranaut is a non-vegetarian turned vegetarian. She does not compromise on her dietary requirements and consumes good percent of carbohydrates, proteins and healthy fats each day. Her diet chart includes food items which are wholesome and rich in nutrition. Kangana sticks to five meals in a day which includes cereals, eggs, boiled vegetables, chicken, tofu, fruits, and dal.
Kangana Ranaut starts her day with cereals and porridge. She curbs her midday cravings with protein shakes and fruits. For lunch, Kangana prefers to basic Indian meal consisting of dal, rice, boiled vegetables, two chappatis, and salad. For evening snacks, she takes a slice of brown bread. Kangana Ranaut keeps the dinner light and the healthiest of all her meals. For dinner, she takes boiled vegetables and soup.
Besides maintaining a healthy and balanced diet, Kangana Ranaut does not forget to treat herself with delicacies once in a while and hogs on pizza to suppress her cravings. She also keeps herself hydrated and consumes about 10-12 glasses of water each day.
More power to you Kangana!
