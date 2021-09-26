ASK OUR EXPERTS

"Train Well And Eat Clean," Tells VJ Bani; Her Fitness Secret Revealed!

"There are so many myths related to protein," says VJ Bani. Read here to know her fitness secret.
  By: DoctorNDTV    Written By:  Varsha Vats Updated: Sep 26, 2021 08:26 IST
4-Min Read
VJ Bani reveals that she performs strength training regularly

Protein is an essential macronutrient that you should add to your daily diet. It supports your muscles and different body functions. Protein also plays a significant in the recovery of muscles post-workout. Protein also plays a significant role in weight loss. It keeps you full for longer and suppresses hunger. This macronutrient is also beneficial for your bones. There are plenty of food sources of protein such as chicken, eggs, cottage cheese, tofu, pulses, dairy products and more.

There are several myths around protein that can restrict many from consuming the right quantity of protein. Highlighting the same, fitness inspiration VJ Gurbani Judge popularly known as Bani J says, "There are so many myths related to protein. The list is endless. Many also confuse protein or protein supplements with steroids."

Bani gives some major fitness goals to her fans. She regularly shares fitness related posts on Instagram. "My definition of fitness is a healthy lifestyle, challenging myself physically on a daily basis, eating healthy to feeding my body correctly, and enjoying my life. Also, training for longevity," she tells in an online interaction with Doctorndtv.


VJ Bani's fitness routine

She further shares her fitness secret and reveals her exercise routine and diet plan. "I do powerlifting 9 out of 10 times. The workouts have been personally designed for me by my coach because I do strength training."

"I do not eat according to fads, I eat to fuel my body so that I can train well. I prefer eating whole foods and always have a shake post-workout or to start the day with," she comments when asked about her diet plan.

In the end, she motivates her fans to exercise without fail. "Just get up and go! Like I know have to - I don't give myself the option to not train. There is no secret to fitness, I have been consistently training hard eating clean for over a decade," she concludes.

(Actor and VJ Gurbani Judge is a fitness enthusiast. She is also associated with MyProtein)


Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

