Weight Loss And Other Health Benefits Of This Cuisine
Lebanese food has been gaining popularly in the country for over a decade now. A street delicacy in many cities, this cuisine can do wonders for weight loss and overall health, here's how
Weight loss: The diversity in ingredients make Lebanese dishes healthy and nutritionally balanced
HIGHLIGHTS
- Olive oil and lemons are great for weight loss
- Parsley is high in antioxidants and aids bone strength
- Lebanese food is known to be high on protein
All the way from Western Asia, the cuisine which helps in weight loss was brought to the subcontinent, and now we just can't get enough of the spices of this Middle Eastern cuisine. Pita bread, shawarma, falafel, kibbeh and kafta with hummus. For just about anything with hummus, we have the Lebanese to thank. Not only is it delicious, but the fresh ingredients combined with the goodness of olive oil, make Lebanese food a great option for light, filling and healthy meals.
Here are the ways in which Lebanese food can be great for you:
1. Weight loss: The important part about Lebanese food is that instead of using fatty butter and cream, olive and vegetable oil is used generously. Its still high in fat, but much less compared to the saturated fat you may get from traditional oils. Plus, lemon is a big ingredient in Lebanese food, which is known to aid weight loss in particular. Simultaneously, ingredients like chickpeas are high in protein and nutrients essential to provide the boost in search of your weight loss and fitness goals.
2. Blood sugar control: The same olive oil in Lebanese cuisine can help in controlling blood sugar levels. The high fibre grains, lentils and the prevalence of fresh green vegetables in salads and other dishes is extremely important in controlling your blood sugar levels.
3. Promotes heart health: Fatty acids and mono saturated fats from olive oil helps in lowering of your cholesterol and consequently better your heart health. It may also help in blood clotting. An important ingredient in most Lebanese dishes, parsley is high in antioxidants as well, which helps in the prevention of various kinds of heart diseases.
4. High on protein: Legumes, seafood and poultry are stars in Lebanese cuisine. Sound familiar? These food items are also up there when it comes to protein content. Plus, they're prepared in the overall goodness of olive oil, and garnished with green vegetables and delicious spices. Additionally, the sesame seeds are great sources of protein as well.
5. Bone health: Parsley, used generously, is a great source of Vitamin K which is used to produce prothrombin in the body. This prothrombin is an important protein that helps in blood clotting and bone strength. Additionally sesame seeds and garlic are great sources of calcium as well, which is directly great for your bones, as you must know.
6. Digestive benefits: Mint and parsley combine to boost your digestion like anything. Plus the high fibre nature of the numerous other ingredients don't go unnoticed. Lemon on the other hand aids constipation and reduces inflammation as well.
7. Balanced Diet and versatility: There is an abundance of options in this cuisine. You just can't go wrong with it, as the ingredients combine, they make up sufficient stores of each nutrient you can think of. Fibre, iron, high starch carbohydrates, protein, antioxidants, vitamins, potassium and much more don't go unnoticed. There's plenty of options for vegetarians, vegans and non-vegetarians. Finally, the diverse kinds of ingredients in each dish goes to create an extremely balanced meal for your benefit.
