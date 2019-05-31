Do You Include Seafood In Your Diet? Here Are 7 Reasons You Must
Do you eat enough sea food? These 7 health benefits of including sea food in your diet will make you fall in love them instantly!
Omega-3 rich seafood is beneficial for your heart, brain and eyes
HIGHLIGHTS
- Seafood can reduce the risk of arthritis and bone injuries
- It can give a boost to your immunity
- Seafood enhances brain development and slows deterioration due to ageing
The coasts of India are no strangers to gob-smacking seafood. Fish, undoubtedly dominates the pallet when it comes to seafood, as it transcends boundaries in the form of the Bamboo Steamed Fish from Nagaland or Meen Alleppey Curry from Kerala, to even Ilish Maccher Jhol from the Eastern state of West Bengal. But the clams from Maharashtra's Tisrya Lipati or Crabs from the Goan Crab Curry, even the salted squid in Fried Calamari, make for excellent meal choices. Not only are these dishes delicious, but they have the capability to do wonders for you.
In this article, we talk about some health benefits of including seafood in your diet. You will be surprised to know these!
1. Reduces likelihood of arthritis: Seafood is rich in omega-3 fatty acids that can ease sore joints, and simultaneously reduce stiffness in the body. It is a great source of vitamin D, which helps the body absorb calcium and promotes bone development in children. It can reduce risk of arthritis in adults. People with rheumatoid arthritis will benefit from intake of seafood such as salmon and sardines.
2. Good for the eyes: Research suggests that having a diet rich in omega-3 fatty acids from seafood, will reduce the likelihood of you having vision difficulties due to old age. Eating fish and varieties of shellfish regularly can also boost your night vision, and keep your eyes healthy.
3. Boosts immunity: Zinc is an important nutrient for functioning of the immune system, and seafoods such as oysters, crab, shrimp and mussels are all rich sources of zinc. On the other hand, eating fish, can provide your body with vitamin A, selenium and omega-3 fatty acids. All of which team up to keep your body ready to fight any foreign pathogens, thus giving a boost to your immunity.
4. Protects your heart: Omega-3 fatty acids are good for heart health. Research suggests that eating one serving of fish per week, reduces the risk of heart attacks, arrhythmias and strokes.
5. Develops brain and improves memory: The impact of seafood on the brain is twofold, not only does it enhance brain development in young children and teenagers, but it also minimises and slows the detrimental impact of ageing on the brain. Seafood also protects your grey matter, leading to better memory, and reduced risk of Alzheimer's.
6. Regulates mood: In addition to development of cognitive ability, the emotional centres of the brain also benefit from seafood. Studies find that eating a lot of seafood, can positively affect depression and boost the impact of anti-depressant medications.
7. Improves skin: Seafood will help keep your skin moisturised and simultaneously protect your skin from the harmful UV rays of the sun. Research also suggests that it can reduce acne. Your skin is more affected by your dietary habits, than by what you apply on it. So, seafood can become a valuable addition to your plate.
