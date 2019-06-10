#MondayMotivation: These Are The Proteins You Need To Get A Flat Stomach
Proteins for a flat stomach: Is a flat stomach one of your goals? Exercise is on one end, and diet on the other. We're here to tell you that you must add these proteins to your diet. Read here to know more
Workouts, diets and other lifestyle changes are important for you to achieve the health promises you've made to yourself. Weight loss and the road to fitness is a multi-dimensional process. There are numerous factors you must look out for. Starting with diet, if a flat stomach is what you desire, you must add these proteins and other nutrients to your diet. They will aid your weight loss, build up muscle mass and give you sufficient energy to not feel weaker owing to the weight loss.
So, here are the protein rich foods you must add to your balanced diet:
1. Egg Whites: Egg whites can fill your stomach up sufficiently. This will not only avoid over eating, but giving you required energy to function to your peak capacity through the day. Your bones will get stronger, your injuries will heal quicker and your stamina will increases, helping you the next time you hit the gym.
2. Skinless poultry and lean meats: Skinless poultry and white meats in particular are excellent sources of protein that can help you achieve your weight loss goals. The skin of the poultry usually holds certain fats that aren't easily digested by the body and aren't particularly good fats. So, get rid of the excess fats from your meat and be on your way to a healthier, leaner and better protein intake.
3. Seafood: We know proteins in seafood such as shrimp are abundant. What is even more breathtaking is the shockingly low quantities of fat in these delicacies. You best look out for the good and bad cholesterol they can stick you with. Seafood is rich in omega-3 fatty acids as well, which protect your heart, get your blood flow up to help with quicker burning of calories.
4. Low fat dairy products: Dairy products are extremely rich in proteins. Low fat cheeses, skimmed milk etc are excellent to fulfil your lactose requirements, build your muscle mass, and provide you with the health boost when you're trying to shed those extra pounds.
5. Soy products: Soy foods like soy milk are great substitute options for weight loss. When consumed in equal caloric levels as other foods, people on the soy variety gained lesser weight, implying lesser soy based food in terms of calories can make you as full. They will also help reduce your bad cholesterol and increase good cholesterol. So, you may want to go for the soy varieties now!
6. Seeds and nuts: Pumpkin seeds, almonds and walnuts must be your go-to options. They are loaded with protein, have sufficiently low levels of harmful fats, and are also rich in anti-oxidants. You must avoid packaged nuts and seeds though, as they are full of taste modifiers and oil, and the roasted variety are similarly packed with oils that can augment the fat content in them. It is ideal if you can get your hands on some raw or dry roasted nuts, as the nutrients will actually be able to positively impact you thereafter.
