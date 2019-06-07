ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Living Healthy »  These Are By Far The Best Exercises To Reduce Shoulder Pain

These Are By Far The Best Exercises To Reduce Shoulder Pain

Shoulder pain is a common problem, which can affect your lifestyle. Read more, as we talk about effective exercises, which can help in reducing shoulder pain.
  By: DoctorNDTV  Updated: Jun 7, 2019 01:01 IST
2-Min Read
These Are By Far The Best Exercises To Reduce Shoulder Pain

Arm swings can help in reducing shoulder pain

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Shoulder pain might happen due to various factors
  2. Your lifestyle and exercising pattern can reduce shoulder pain
  3. Exercises like arm-across-chest stretch can be helpful for reducing pain

The exercises you perform on a daily basis can shape your lifestyle. Exercising on a regular basis can help reduce chances of chronic diseases, boost bone and muscle development, and better your metabolism for weight loss. People exercise to help reduce pain in their lower backs but are there any  exercises that can help reduce shoulder pain? In today's date, shoulder pain is a common problem, with multiple factors behind the same. It can be due to poor lifestyle, strains from overexertion, poor posture etc. It is always advisable to have your pain clinically examined by a doctor and see whats causing it but in the meantime here are some exercise that can be an effective option to reduce shoulder pain.

Also read: Got Lower Back Pain? Try Out These Effective Exercises

Try out these exercises for reducing shoulder pain:


RELATED STORIES

Attention! Rotator Cuff Injury May Be The Reason Why You Are Not Able To Sleep On A Particular Side: Know All About It Here

Rotator cuff injury is referred to as dull pain on one side of the shoulder. It happens to those who have to perform overhead motions repeatedly as part of their jobs or people who are involved in sports.

Suffering From Arthritis Of The Shoulder? Here Are Some Great Exercises To Ease The Pain

The most common symptom of shoulder arthritis is pain which limits mobility. The pain worsens with activities, especially activities that require the arms to reach over the head.

1. Arm-across-Chest Stretch:

  • Hold the right hand out in front of you, and keep it near your waist.
  • Reach out for your left hand behind your elbow by pulling your right arm to the left and across your chest.
  • Lower your arm if you feel pain in your shoulder.
  • The target is to be able to pull the right arm across chest without any painful feeling.
  • Repeat with your left arm after holding this for 30-60 seconds.
  • Repeat this procedure for 4-6 times.

Also read: What Is The Best Way To Manage High Blood Pressure: Diet Or Exercise?

2. Clasped arm raise:

  • Slowly raise your hands above your head or as far as comfortable, while your hands are clasped in front of your stomach (extending your arms)
  • Hold for 2 seconds.
  • Now lower them to where you started

3. Seated forearm turn:

  • Keep your arms relaxed by your side
  • Bend elbows so that your hands are out in front of you and facing in
  • Now turn your forearms outwards till a comfortable point
  • Return your hands back to centre

Also read: This Is Undoubtedly The Best Form Of Exercise For Fitness; Here's Why

4. Arm swings (forward and back):

  • Look for a table or chair next to you for support.
  • Now try to lean forward so that your sore arm hangs straight down.
  • Afterwards, place your other hand on the table/chair for support.
  • Slowly swing your sore arm forwards and backwards plus gradually increase the length of the swing

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

Home Remedies

Powerful Hacks To Heal Most Common Summer Skin Problems
Powerful Hacks To Heal Most Common Summer Skin Problems

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Did You Know: Sexually Transmitted Infections Spread To 1 Million Daily

Unsalted Version Of This Juice Can Reduce High BP And High Cholesterol

Sleep Well To Cut Appetite For Sweet, Salty Food

Beware! Supplements Sold For Weight Loss, Muscle Building, Boosting Energy Can Harm Teens

More Than 2 Eggs/day Deadly For Your Heart

................... Advertisement ...................

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------
Trending Diseases