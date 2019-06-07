These Are By Far The Best Exercises To Reduce Shoulder Pain
Shoulder pain is a common problem, which can affect your lifestyle. Read more, as we talk about effective exercises, which can help in reducing shoulder pain.
Arm swings can help in reducing shoulder pain
HIGHLIGHTS
- Shoulder pain might happen due to various factors
- Your lifestyle and exercising pattern can reduce shoulder pain
- Exercises like arm-across-chest stretch can be helpful for reducing pain
The exercises you perform on a daily basis can shape your lifestyle. Exercising on a regular basis can help reduce chances of chronic diseases, boost bone and muscle development, and better your metabolism for weight loss. People exercise to help reduce pain in their lower backs but are there any exercises that can help reduce shoulder pain? In today's date, shoulder pain is a common problem, with multiple factors behind the same. It can be due to poor lifestyle, strains from overexertion, poor posture etc. It is always advisable to have your pain clinically examined by a doctor and see whats causing it but in the meantime here are some exercise that can be an effective option to reduce shoulder pain.
Also read: Got Lower Back Pain? Try Out These Effective Exercises
Try out these exercises for reducing shoulder pain:
1. Arm-across-Chest Stretch:
- Hold the right hand out in front of you, and keep it near your waist.
- Reach out for your left hand behind your elbow by pulling your right arm to the left and across your chest.
- Lower your arm if you feel pain in your shoulder.
- The target is to be able to pull the right arm across chest without any painful feeling.
- Repeat with your left arm after holding this for 30-60 seconds.
- Repeat this procedure for 4-6 times.
Also read: What Is The Best Way To Manage High Blood Pressure: Diet Or Exercise?
2. Clasped arm raise:
- Slowly raise your hands above your head or as far as comfortable, while your hands are clasped in front of your stomach (extending your arms)
- Hold for 2 seconds.
- Now lower them to where you started
3. Seated forearm turn:
- Keep your arms relaxed by your side
- Bend elbows so that your hands are out in front of you and facing in
- Now turn your forearms outwards till a comfortable point
- Return your hands back to centre
Also read: This Is Undoubtedly The Best Form Of Exercise For Fitness; Here's Why
4. Arm swings (forward and back):
- Look for a table or chair next to you for support.
- Now try to lean forward so that your sore arm hangs straight down.
- Afterwards, place your other hand on the table/chair for support.
- Slowly swing your sore arm forwards and backwards plus gradually increase the length of the swing
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.