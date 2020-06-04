Vitamin D: 3 Surprising Benefits To Note
Vitamin D health benefits: From strong bones, teeth and immunity to helping fighting depression, here are the multiple ways having adequate Vitamin D can help you.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Vitamin D is important for a healthy skin
- Vitamin D is required by the body to absorb calcium and strengthen bones
- Deficiency of Vitamin D is quite common
Vitamin D is fat-soluble vitamin which has several roles in the body. Primarily, the sunshine vitamin is required for strong bones and immunity. This vitamin is synthesised in the body in the presence of sunlight. Other ways to increase its intake is by eating certain foods and of course, taking supplements. Deficiency of Vitamin D is quite common. Inadequate exposure to sunlight and lack of Vitamin D rich foods in your diet can be responsible for this. Getting the right amount of this vitamin is important for optimum growth and development of bones and teeth, and a strong immunity.
Surprising health benefits of Vitamin D
Not just bones and teeth, but there are other ways Vitamin D can benefit you. Here are some surprising benefits of having adequate levels of the sunshine vitamin.
1. It can reduce depression
Studies have shown that Vitamin D can play an important role in regulating mood and keeping depression away. Participations of the study who were given supplements of this vitamin noticed improved symptoms. Also deficiency of Vitamin D has been found to be more common in people with anxiety and depression.
2. It can be helpful if you are trying to lose weight
Studies found that weight loss was more in people who took a daily calcium and Vitamin D supplement, reports healthline.com. Scientists said that the supplements had an appetite-suppressing effect. More research is needed to testify this claim.
3. It can help the body fight diseases
A study published in Journal of American Association mentioned that adequate levels of Vitamin D can reduce your risk of multiple sclerosis. Some findings also state that it can reduce risk of heart disease and reduce the likelihood of developing flu.
Symptoms that you might be Vitamin D deficient
- Stress fractures (tiny cracks in a bone caused by stress or repititive motion) in legs, pelvis and hips
- Tiredness
- Aches
- Pains
- General sense of not feeling well
- Severe bone or muscle pain
- Weakness that can make it difficult to climb stairs, getting up from the floor or a low chair
Diagnosis of Vitamin D deficiency can be done with the help of a simple blood test. You can take supplements as prescribed by the doctor, spend five to 10 minutes under the sun daily, and include the following foods in your diet:
- Egg yolk
- Shrimp
- Milk
- Yogurt
- Salmon
- Sardine
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
