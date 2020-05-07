Flu Home Remedies: 7 Tried And Tested Tips For Quicker Recovery
Flu home remedies: Sore throat can be more discomforting than one can imagine. Doing a salt water gargle several times a day can reduce cough and reduce sore throat effectively. It can help in clearing mucous as well. Here are more remedies that can help.
Flu remedies: Drink warm fluids to recover quickly from flu
HIGHLIGHTS
- Get a flu vaccine once a year to prevent it
- Drink warm fluids like bone broth
- Increase intake of zinc for quicker recovery from flu
Flu or influenza is caused by virus. Experts recommend that one should get a flu shot (vaccine) every year to prevent catching it. There is no cure for flu, which can be caused by several kinds of virus. In this article, we are going to talk about home remedies that can help in soothing symptoms and also reduce the duration of it. Symptoms of a flu include fever, cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, muscle or body aches, headaches and fatigue amongst others.
Home remedies for flu that can offer quick relief
1. Drink plenty of fluids
Drinking water and fluids help in keeping the nose, mouth and throat moist, and eases release of mucous and phlegm. When suffering from a flu, you can drink water, soup, coconut water and herbal tea to name a few. You need to drink enough liquids to be able to urinate regularly, and the colour of your urine must be clear or pale yellow.
2. Rest well
Resting well is the key if you want to recover quickly from flu. Sleep well as it can give a boost to your immunity. You need to cancel your usual routine and make sleep a priority in order to recover from flu quickly and effectively.
3. Bone broth
Bone broth can provide you with minerals like sodium and potassium. Drinking bone broth when suffering from a flu can also provide you relief from nasal congestion. This hydrating soup is also rich in protein, which is an essential nutrient for rebuilding immunity.
4. Increase intake of zinc
Zinc is an important mineral for immune system. It helps the body make white blood cells that are responsible for fighting germs. Studies have found that zinc can enable the body's ability to fight flu virus and slow down its growth. Lentils, chickpeas, nuts, beans, seeds, dairy products and eggs are food source of zinc.
5. Salt water gargle
Sore throat can be more discomforting than one can imagine. Doing a salt water gargle several times a day can reduce cough and reduce sore throat effectively. It can help in clearing mucous as well.
6. Herbal teas
Herbs like garlic, ginger, turmeric, cloves and star anise have antibacterial properties. Drinking teas infused with these herbs can help with a speedy recovery from flu. Herbal teas can provide almost instant relief from throat pain and nasal congestion.
7. Steam inhalation
Like salt water gargle, steam inhalation is a time-tested age-old home remedy for dealing with the likes of common cold, cough and flu. Warm moist air can reduce swelling in nose and lungs. Dry cough, irritated nose and chest tightness can also be reduced with steam inhalation. Have it in morning and evening to get quick and effective relief from cold and flu.
