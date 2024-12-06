Tips For Parents: Have You Tried These 7 Vitamin D Rich Drinks To Boost Bone Health In Kids?
Here are seven drinks that pack a punch of vitamin D while being kid-approved in taste!
Parents Try These 7 Vitamin D Rich Drinks To Boost Bone Health In Kids
As parents, ensuring your child's health and development is always a top priority. One critical aspect of growth that often gets overlooked is bone health, which is crucial during childhood and adolescence when bones are growing rapidly. Vitamin D plays a significant role in this process as it aids in calcium absorption, essential for strong and healthy bones. Unfortunately, vitamin D deficiency is widespread among children in India due to limited sun exposure and dietary gaps.
The good news is that incorporating vitamin D into your child's diet doesn't have to be a daunting task. With a few smart choices, you can include delicious and nutrient-rich drinks in their daily routine to meet their vitamin D requirements. Here are seven drinks that pack a punch of vitamin D while being kid-approved in taste!
Why is Vitamin D important for kids
Vitamin D is not only crucial for bone health but also supports a robust immune system, brain development, and muscle function. A deficiency in vitamin D can lead to conditions like rickets, which weakens bones, or even long-term issues like poor posture and stunted growth.
According to studies, nearly 70-90 per cent of children in India are deficient in vitamin D. This highlights the importance of proactive measures, especially through dietary sources. While sunlight is the best natural source, it's not always sufficient due to factors like pollution, indoor activities, and clothing habits. This makes fortified and naturally vitamin D-rich foods and drinks vital for kids.
7 Vitamin D rich drinks for kids
Vitamin D deficiency is a silent issue that can significantly impact your child's growth and overall health. By incorporating these delicious and easy-to-prepare drinks into their daily routine, you can ensure they get the nutrients they need for strong bones and a healthy body.
1. Fortified milk
Fortified milk is one of the easiest ways to provide kids with vitamin D. Many dairy brands in India offer milk fortified with essential nutrients like vitamin D and calcium. Serve it warm or cold, plain, or flavoured with a touch of natural sweeteners like honey or cocoa powder.
2. Almond milk
For kids who are lactose intolerant or prefer plant-based options, almond milk fortified with vitamin D is an excellent alternative. It's creamy, delicious, and can be enjoyed as a standalone drink or blended into smoothies.
3. Fortified orange juice
Many brands now sell orange juice fortified with vitamin D. This tangy drink is refreshing and a great source of vitamin C, which further enhances calcium absorption. Pair it with breakfast for an energising start to the day.
4. Yogurt-based smoothies
Blend vitamin D-fortified yogurt with fruits like mangoes, bananas, or berries to create a delicious smoothie. Adding nuts and seeds can make it even more nutritious. Yogurt is not only rich in calcium but also supports gut health, making it a double-win for kids.
5. Soy milk
Soy milk fortified with vitamin D is another fantastic option for kids who prefer non-dairy drinks. Its slightly nutty flavour works well in hot or cold beverages, and it's a good source of protein too.
6. Lassi
A traditional Indian favourite, lassi made from fortified curd is a healthy and delicious way to add vitamin D to your child's diet. Add cardamom or rosewater for flavour, and skip sugary additives for a healthier version.
7. Vitamin D shakes
Customised shakes made from fortified milk or plant-based alternatives can be tailored to your child's liking. Add a spoonful of peanut butter, cocoa powder, or fresh fruits to create a drink that is both tasty and packed with nutrients.
Tips for incorporating Vitamin D rich drinks
By making these drinks a part of their daily lives, you're not just feeding them; you're nurturing their growth, immunity, and vitality.
1. Morning boost
Serve a vitamin D-rich drink with breakfast to kick-start the day with energy and nutrition.
2. Post-school refreshment
Whip up a smoothie or shake as a refreshing snack when kids return from school.
3. Mix it up
Rotate between these drinks to keep things exciting and prevent monotony.
4. Get creative
Involve your kids in preparing these drinks, letting them choose flavours or toppings to make it more appealing.
A balanced diet, regular outdoor play for sun exposure, and a focus on fortified foods can bridge the nutritional gap and set your child on the path to a healthier future. Remember, healthy habits established during childhood can last a lifetime, and ensuring sufficient vitamin D intake is one of the most impactful steps you can take as a parent.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.