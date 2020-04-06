Know The Link Between Vitamin D Levels And Cholesterol
Vitamin D and cholesterol: Here's the link
Vitamin D also known the sunshine vitamin is required by the body for various essential functions. It is responsible for healthy bones and teeth as it helps in better absorption of calcium from the diet consumed. Vitamin D is also important for healthy immune system. It also promotes healthy pregnancy. You might not know vitamin D is also linked with cholesterol. Poor cholesterol levels are extremely bad for your health. It can significantly increase the risk of several diseases including heart diseases. Read on to know how vitamin D is linked with bad cholesterol inside your body.
Vitamin D and cholesterol: What is the link?
Various studies have stressed the relationship between vitamin D and cholesterol levels. Some studies have shown that vitamin D does not show any cholesterol-lowering effect. Whereas, a study in 2014 highlighted that calcium and vitamin D supplements help improve cholesterol levels in some cases.
Dr. Bimal Chhajer explains, "Vitamin D is one of the essential vitamins for overall well-being. The main function of vitamin D is better absorption of calcium from the diet consumed. If levels of vitamin D are too less, it will not absorb calcium and hence the bloodstream absorbs its amount of calcium from bones which leads to weak bones. The main sources of Vitamin D include diet, sunlight and supplements that also assist in maintaining the body's immune system and heart health."
"Cholesterol is required to transform the vitamin source before being put to actual use, to make certain hormones. While there is conflicting information that Vitamin D is a proven essential in lowering the LDL levels or vice versa. While various studies have shown that limited intake of calcium and vitamin D supplements improved the cholesterol levels in post-menopausal women with prolonged obesity, but cholesterol-lowering drugs have also been shown to prevent vitamin D from being absorbed in the bloodstream. It is thus advised to consult the doctor before overdosing," adds Dr.Bimal.
He also highlighted that vitamin D is essential for the human body. One should maintain healthy levels of vitamin D. Add food sources of vitamin D to your diet including orange juice, oatmeal, cereal, soy milk, cow milk, salmon, mushrooms and egg yolks.
(Dr. Bimal Chhajer, Director, SAAOL Heart Centre)
