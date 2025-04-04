How To Ensure Your Child Is Not Deficient In Vitamin D
Routine paediatric visits can include blood tests if there's a concern about vitamin D deficiency. Below we share tips to ensure your kid consumes sufficient vitamin D.
Make sure your childs diet includes healthy fats for better absorption
Vitamin D is extremely important for children and overall health. It plays a crucial role in helping the body absorb calcium and phosphorus, which are vital for building strong bones and teeth especially during the growing years. Without enough vitamin D, children can develop rickets, a condition that leads to soft, weak, and deformed bones. Beyond bone health, vitamin D also supports immune function, mood regulation, and even muscle development. It helps the body fight infections and may reduce the risk of chronic diseases later in life. Since vitamin D is not found in many foods naturally, and sun exposure can be inconsistent, ensuring that children get enough of this essential nutrient is vital for their healthy development. Keep reading as we share tips to ensure your kid consumes sufficient vitamin D.
Tips to ensure your child is not deficient in vitamin D
1. Encourage regular sun exposure
Sunlight is the most natural and effective source of vitamin D. Aim to let your child play outside for 15–30 minutes a day, preferably during mid-morning or late afternoon when the sun isn't too harsh. Make sure some skin is exposed (like arms and legs), and avoid overuse of sunscreen during brief exposures, as it can block vitamin D synthesis.
2. Include fortified foods in their diet
Many common foods like milk, breakfast cereals, orange juice, and plant-based milks are fortified with vitamin D. Including these in your child's meals can significantly boost their daily intake. Read nutrition labels to ensure you're picking options that provide at least 10–20% of the daily recommended value.
3. Offer fatty fish weekly
Foods naturally rich in vitamin D are limited, but fatty fish like salmon, sardines, and mackerel are among the best. Serve these fish once or twice a week in kid-friendly forms like grilled fish sticks or mild fish curry to provide a healthy dose of the vitamin.
4. Add egg yolks to their meals
Egg yolks contain moderate amounts of vitamin D. Including whole eggs in a child's diet—whether boiled, scrambled, or added to sandwiches—can help meet their needs. It's a simple way to add vitamin D without drastically changing meal plans.
5. Consider vitamin D supplements
If your child doesn't get enough sun or eats a restrictive diet, talk to a paediatrician about vitamin D supplements. Most children need about 400–600 IU daily, and supplements can safely fill any gaps. They're available as drops, chewables, or gummies, making them easy to include in daily routines.
6. Use mushrooms exposed to UV light
Some mushrooms, especially those treated with UV light, are good plant-based sources of vitamin D2. Adding them to pasta, pizza, or stir-fries is a tasty and vegetarian-friendly way to boost vitamin D levels, especially for children who avoid animal products.
7. Ensure a balanced diet with healthy fats
Vitamin D is fat-soluble, meaning it needs dietary fat to be properly absorbed. Make sure your child's diet includes healthy fats like avocados, nuts, seeds, or olive oil alongside vitamin D-rich foods to improve absorption.
Routine paediatric visits can include blood tests if there's a concern about vitamin D deficiency. Signs like frequent illness, bone pain, or muscle weakness may prompt a check. Catching low levels early allows for timely correction through diet or supplements.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.