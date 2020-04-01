ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Signs And Symptoms Of Depression In Women You Should Never Ignore

Depression in women: Depression should not be ignored, it requires medical help. It is good to seek medical help as soon as possible. Here are some symptoms of depression in women that you must not ignore.
  By: Varsha Vats  Updated: Apr 1, 2020 07:40 IST
2-Min Read
Do not ignore these signs and symptoms of depression in women

Depression is a serious mood disorder. Not just your mental health, depression can affect your day to day activities as well. According to different studies, women are more likely to suffer from depression as compared to men. From postpartum depression to menopause there are different stages when a woman may experience depression. Depression should not be ignored, it requires medical help. It is good to seek medical help as soon as possible. Here are some symptoms of depression in women that you must not ignore.


Mental health: Signs and symptoms of depression in women

1. Change in appetite

Many commonly experience loss of appetite due to depression. This can further lead to unintentional weight loss. Whereas, many also experience increased hunger and contribute to weight gain.

e2t5n6v8

You may experience change in appetite due to depression
Photo Credit: iStock

2. Disinterest and lack of energy

Another symptom of depression is that you may lose interest from different activities even in the ones which you used to enjoy earlier. You may also experience a lack of energy which can also affect your day to day activities.

Also read: Compounds From Grapes May Help Treat Depression!

3. Panic attacks

Panic attacks] is an onset of intense fear that can make you feel worse within minutes. It is also a sign of depression in women. It is a visible sign that you should not ignore. Panic attack is not just a result of depression. It should not be ignored in any case.

Also read: A Diet Rich In Probitics Can Help You Fight Depression

4. Inadequate sleep

Depression can leave a major impact on your sleeping pattern. Sleep is an important factor that can affect your health in various ways. Depression can make you sleep too much or too little.

0eufdj08

Depression can affect your sleep
Photo Credit: iStock

5. Mixed emotions

Your emotions majorly get affected when in depression. You may experience a mixture of emotions like very sad, hopelessness, fear, anger, guilt and much more.

Also read: How To Get Rid Of Depression? Tips To Help Treat Depression

Other symptoms of depression in women may include anxiety, severe tiredness, inability to concentrate and tension.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
