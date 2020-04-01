Signs And Symptoms Of Depression In Women You Should Never Ignore
Depression is a serious mood disorder. Not just your mental health, depression can affect your day to day activities as well. According to different studies, women are more likely to suffer from depression as compared to men. From postpartum depression to menopause there are different stages when a woman may experience depression. Depression should not be ignored, it requires medical help. It is good to seek medical help as soon as possible. Here are some symptoms of depression in women that you must not ignore.
Mental health: Signs and symptoms of depression in women
1. Change in appetite
Many commonly experience loss of appetite due to depression. This can further lead to unintentional weight loss. Whereas, many also experience increased hunger and contribute to weight gain.
2. Disinterest and lack of energy
Another symptom of depression is that you may lose interest from different activities even in the ones which you used to enjoy earlier. You may also experience a lack of energy which can also affect your day to day activities.
3. Panic attacks
Panic attacks] is an onset of intense fear that can make you feel worse within minutes. It is also a sign of depression in women. It is a visible sign that you should not ignore. Panic attack is not just a result of depression. It should not be ignored in any case.
4. Inadequate sleep
Depression can leave a major impact on your sleeping pattern. Sleep is an important factor that can affect your health in various ways. Depression can make you sleep too much or too little.
5. Mixed emotions
Your emotions majorly get affected when in depression. You may experience a mixture of emotions like very sad, hopelessness, fear, anger, guilt and much more.
Other symptoms of depression in women may include anxiety, severe tiredness, inability to concentrate and tension.
