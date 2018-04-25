Unofficial Superfoods Of IPL: Rujuta Diwekar's Guide To Eating Local This IPL
Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar shares local superfoods for each team of IPL. She says these foods can be eaten by both players and viewers.
Rujuta Diwekar suggests local superfoods for each IPL team
HIGHLIGHTS
- Eating local foods help in boosting immunity
- Gulkand is the local superfood of Rajasthan
- Shahtoot is the local superfood of Punjab
The season of Indian Premier League comes with lots fun and excitement. But along with the fun and excitement come lots of beer, pizzas, burgers and chips. Watching sports together with friends is celebrated in a way where we feel like indulging in all these comfort foods and drinks. It is quite like getting blinded by the idea of enjoyment, where we find it okay to harm our health. But celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar came out with "Unofficial Superfoods of IPL", where she shared a variety of foods local to the states after which the teams are named.
Rujuta has been sharing various health and fitness tips on her Facebook page. Regarding unofficial superfoods of IPL, she wrote in her post, "Superfoods are local foods. They don't have the financial muscle to become official partners of IPL but franchisees can support local economies and farmers by patronising these foods. Also for kids who watch the games but are targeted by junk food ads."
1. Hapus amba for Mumbai Indians
She begins with Mumbai Indians, and says that the local superfood of Mumbai is Hapus amba. Hapus amba is a variety of mango that grows in the Konkan region. Hapus amba is considered to be the king of fruits which enhances mood. It accelerates recovery, regulates appetite is versatile from aamras puri to falooda. Hapus amba can be consumed before the match, after the match or during the match. It can be eaten anytime of the day.
2. Sondal for Chennai Super Kings
Coming over to Chennai Super Kings, the local superfood of the region is Sondal. Sondal is a preparation of sprouts with spices and unprocessed salt. Sondal is easy to prepare and is tasty to eat. It is a good source of protein for vegans. Players can eat sondal for the 4 pm matches or post a match as a recovery meal with curd rice. It is easy to digest and delivers amino acids late in the night.
3. Daab for Kolkata Knight Riders
Speaking of Kolkata Knight riders, daab is the local superfood of the region. Daab is coconut water, a perfect summer drink which is rich in electrolytes and is an excellent for maintaining hydration levels in the body. Players can drink coconut water before the match or for healing cramps during the match. Coconut can also be eaten raw as it boosts immunity and speeds up the recovery process.
4. Bael sharba for Delhi Daredevils
The local superfood of Delhi Daredevils bael or wood sharbat. It is the traditional drink for beating the summer heat and healing the stomach. It helps in dealing with bloating and prevents ill-effects of pollution on the skin. It helps in having a glowing skin. Bael sharbat can be consumed in between innings of first thing in the morning to avail its therapeutic benefits.
5. Nanna Ri for Sunrisers Hyderabad
Sunrisers Hyderabad have Nanna Ri or native roots as its local superfood. It can be turned into sharbat to beat the heat and improve gut mucosa. Nanna ri sharbat helps in preventing anaemia, offers protection to the joints and improves blood circulation. Players can have the drink during the game or after the match as a recovery drink.
6. Gulkand for Rajasthan Royals
Gulkand or rose petal jam is the local superfood of Rajasthan Royals. Gulkand is known to improve stomach lining and makes it easier for the body to assimilate nutrients like Vitamin B 12 and Vitamin D. It helps in giving a relief from aches and pains and reduces fatigue. It controls levels of uric acid and heals burns. Gulkand mixed with milk makes for a great post-match recovery drink.
7. Jackfruit for Royal Challengers Bangalore
Jackfruit or kathal is the local superfood from Karnatka belt, meant for Royal Challengers Bangalore. Jackfruit is good for weight loss, helps in regulating blood sugars and improves body's fertility levels. The fruit can be consumed in the form of sabzi as part of pre-match meal. Boiled and salted seeds of jackfruit make for a nice snack for munching while watching the match.
8. Shahtoot for Kings XI Punjab
Shahtoot is the local superfood for Kings XI Punjab. Shahtoot is the local mulberry found in Punjab. It is rich in Vitamin C and prevents damage caused by free radicals in the body. It lowers cholesterol levels, prevents diabetes and has anti-cancer properties. Shahtoot can be eaten in-between meals or even as snack.
So go ahead and make this IPL all about local superfoods of your favourite team.